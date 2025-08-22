Bruins Brief: Lysell Linked To Trade Talks; Decisions Coming On Unsigned RFAs

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Friday, August 22, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

New Youth Pushing Lysell Out The Door: With the Bruins adding loads of youth to their organization over the last few months, former first-round pick Fabian Lysell’s name has begun to circulate in NHL trade discussions.

Zero Sense In Moving Zacha or Mittelstadt: Another Bruins trade rumor that’s circulated lately is that, for some illogical reason, the team is shopping deals for Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt.

McAvoy and Swayman Invited to U.S. Olympic Orientation: Charlie McAvoy is already heading to the Olympics. He’s hoping Jeremy Swayman will join him as the two will attend USA Hockey Olympics Orientation Camp later this month.

NHL News, Rumors & Highlights:

Blackhawks Extend Nazar: While the Bruins could soon sever ties with one of their former first-round draft picks, the Chicago Blackhawks locked up one of their one for the long term, signing Frank Nazar to a seven-year contract extension.

Marco Rossi May Stay in Minnesota After All: It once almost seemed like a guarantee that Marco Rossi was going to be traded this offseason. Instead, he might be staying with the Minnesota Wild after all.

Trade Destinations for McTavish: As for Mason McTavish, there are multiple NHL trade destinations, as it seems he’s not at all close to reaching a new deal to stay with the Anaheim Ducks.

Crown Won’t Appeal Decision in Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial: The Crown will not appeal last month’s ruling that found five players from the 2018 Canadian World Juniors Championship team not guilty of sexual assault.

Mikko Rantanen Facing Fine for Missing Mandatory Military Service: Mikko Rantanen signed a lucrative contract with the Dallas Stars this past season, and it’s a good thing he did. He’s facing a hefty fine for missing mandatory military service in his homeland of Finland.

More From National Hockey Now:

Florida: The Florida Panthers have been down right dominant over the last few years, proving the hockey can indeed work in non-traditional markets.

Montreal: Marc Dumont has done exhaustive work this offseason analyzing the top prospects of the Montreal Canadiens. Check out his master list.

Colorado: Colorado Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood is a dark horse candidate to start between the pipes for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.