Influx of Youth Has Bruins Shopping Fabian Lysell On NHL Trade Market

After adding a few prospects at last year’s trade deadline and even more during the 2025 NHL Draft, the Boston Bruins have quickly replenished farm system that was once barren not all too long ago.

Top prospect James Hagens may very well make his NHL debut with the team by the end of this upcoming season. He will only be the start of the youth movement. Other prospects such as Will Zellers, William Moore, and Dean Letourneau aren’t far behind.

There are already a handful of young players on the Bruins’ roster as it is. Both Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov made solid impressions in their first handful of games in black and gold last year.

It’s almost a spoil of riches.

But with the recent influx of all their newly acquired prospects, the ones that the Bruins already had are getting pushed to the margins and could soon be out of the picture altogether.

That may in fact be the case when it comes to Fabian Lysell, as Boston is reportedly entertaining the idea of trading the former first-round pick.

When the Bruins selected Lysell 21st overall back in 2021, it was with the belief that it wouldn’t take long for him to develop into a game-breaking offensive talent at the NHL level. Four years later, they’re still waiting.

Lysell, 22, only just made his NHL debut this past year. He appeared in 12 games for the Bruins, registering a goal and two assists. There was a glaring lack of consistency in his game, especially in the defensive zone.

Once the season was over in Boston, he returned to the AHL for a postseason run with the Providence Bruins, but made little impact. He had just two assists across seven games, and was even scratched from the lineup during the team’s second round series against the Charlotte Checkers.

As he enters what will be his fourth professional season this fall, it’s beginning to look as if it’s make or break for Lysell, at least with the Bruins that is.

There are several players ahead of Lysell on the Bruins’ depth chart. With a host of rising prospects and newly signed veterans competing for a limited number of roster spots in training camp, his chances of making the NHL roster aren’t favorable, especially if he keeps up with his previous track record. New head coach Marco Sturm won’t have a lot of tolerance for players who take shifts off in their own zone, as he tries to re-establish the team’s defensive identity.

As of right now, Lysell’s trade stock is still relatively high, but it is by no means stable.

There’s also still a chance that Boston holds onto Lysell, and lets him play out the final year of his entry-level contract in hopes that he’ll finally reach his full potential.

However, if he has another poor showing, Lysell will no longer considered a late bloomer. He’ll simply be a first-round draft bust.

The Bruins have had too many of those the over the last decade, and don’t have room for anymore.