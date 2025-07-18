Connect with us

Ex-Bruins Goalie Jaroslav Halak Retires After 17-Year Career in NHL

Published

1 day ago

on

By

jaroslav-halak-boston-bruins
Icon Sportswire/John Crouch

The time that Jaroslav Halak spent as a member of the Boston Bruins was relatively short, but stands as an irreplaceable chapter in a career that has reportedly come to an end.

According to a report from TSN, Halak is retiring after playing 17 seasons in the NHL.

Halak last dressed for an NHL game two years ago. A two-time William M. Jennings Trophy winner, Halak appeared in 581 games throughout his career, amassing a record of 295-189-69, while posting a 2.50 goals-against average and .915 save percentage along with 53 shutouts.

Halak played for the Bruins from 2018-20. He was initially brought on to serve as the backup behind Tuukka Rask, but soon took on a more substantial role and eventually became the full-time starter during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs when Rask stepped away due to personal reasons. In total, Halak started 83 games for the Bruins. He had a record of 49-23-14 during his time in Boston, with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

Drafted in the ninth round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Halak’s career began with the Montreal Canadiens. Following four years with the Habs, he joined the St. Louis Blues, and had a brief stint with the Washington Capitals. He signed with the New York Islanders in 2014 and earned the first and only All-Star selection of his career that year. After leaving Boston, Halak spent his last two seasons in the NHL playing for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers.

3 Comments

