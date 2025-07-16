Boston Bruins Schedule Released: Notable Dates for 2025-26 Season

The full Boston Bruins schedule for the 2025-26 season has been released.

Save the dates 🗓️🏒 pic.twitter.com/7nlmOis2Qf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 16, 2025

The season will open on Thursday, Oct. 8 when the Bruins face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Their home opener will come the very next night on Oct. 9 with the Chicago Blackhawks paying a visit to TD Garden. The Bruins will then host the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 11, and the Tampa Bay Lightning in a matinée on Oct. 13. After a three-game road trip through Vegas, Colorado, and Utah, the Bruins will return home to play the Florida Panthers on Oct. 21, in which will be Brad Marchand’s first game back on Causeway Street.

The Bruins will spend most of November on the road, playing the role of the visitor in eight of their 16 games that month. Nov. 19 marks the start of a week-long road trip that will make stops in Anaheim, Los Angeles, and San Jose before culminating on Nov. 26 when the Bruins visit the New York Islanders the night before Thanksgiving. They will then face the New York Rangers at home on Black Friday and welcome the Detroit Red Wings the following night.

December is highlighted by a five-game homestand for the Bruins from Dec. 16 through Dec. 23 that includes matchups against the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens in the final game before Christmas. Boston will then immediately set out on a two-week-long road trip and close out 2025 while battling the Oilers at Rogers Place on New Year’s Eve.

There will be plenty of hockey at TD Garden in January, with the Bruins playing nine games on home ice that month. There will be barely any action at all in February. After playing the Lightning in the NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1, they’ll face the Panthers on Feb. 4 and go on hiatus for two-weeks as the league pauses for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Bruins will resume their schedule at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 26, and play at total of 25 games over the last month and a half of the season.

The regular season will come to a close on April 14 when the Bruins face the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

Tickets for the 2025-25 regular season officially go on sale Thursday, July 17, at 2 p.m. EST.

Key Dates:

Season Opener: Oct. 8 at Washington

Home Opener: Oct. 9 vs. Chicago

Brad Marchand’s First Game Back in Boston: Oct. 21 vs. Florida

Black Friday Matinée: Nov. 28 vs. New York Rangers

Jim Montgomery Returns to TD Garden: Dec. 4 vs. St. Louis

Final Game Before Christmas: Dec. 23 vs. Montreal

NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium: Feb. 1 at Tampa Bay

Final Game Before Winter Olympics: Feb. 4 at Florida

First Game Back from Winter Olympics: Feb. 26 vs. Columbus

NHL Trade Deadline: March 6

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: March 12 vs. San Jose

Regular Season Finale: April 14 vs. New Jersey