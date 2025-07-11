BHN Daily
Bruins Mailbag: Submit Your Questions Here
It’s time for a Bruins offseason mailbag.
We haven’t had one on BHN in a good while, so now feels as good a time as any now that the dust has settled following the draft, development camp, and free agency.
Questions will be fielded both here in the comments and also through social media. Priority will be given to questions submitted by BHN+ subscribers.
Nothing is off the table, either.
Who will be the next captain of the Bruins?
What should be expected during the first year under new head coach Marco Sturm?
How long until James Hagens makes it to the NHL?
The plan is to field questions over the weekend and have the mailbag out sometime next week. If all goes well, we’ll make mailbag stories more regularly, perhaps on a bi-weekly or monthly basis.
Submit your questions now!
Rick W Murray
July 11, 2025 at 3:11 pm
So far the bruins have been linked to every team but the Midfield Mavens. And so will be the course for the entire year what we’ll probably end up with after two weeks of painful free agent signings is probably someone like Max Pacioretty. Fans and media swing for the bleachers Sweeney bunts to the foul line.
Mrbruin4
July 11, 2025 at 6:28 pm
Ya wine it up Drivel extraordinaire
Cable
July 11, 2025 at 3:43 pm
Bruins … so what I can gather in print and rumors is that this coming hockey season might be a punt season for the Bruins … going the have 17 players signed for next offseason and around 18 million in cap space available to spend on a Big Ticket UFA or two … plus if they are really bad this season they could potentially get the #1 pick …