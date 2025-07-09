Bruins Brief: Back From Break; Changing The Game

The NHL Draft has come and past. So too has the “frenzy” of free agency, and development camp.

Bruins News:

Bruins Alum Lyndon Byers Passes Away at Age 61: Beloved ex-Bruins enforcer Lyndon Byers sadly passed away at the age of 61 last week. Byers was a second-round pick by the Bruins in the 1982 draft and played 10 seasons (1983-1993) in the NHL, including nine with Boston. He had 28 goals and 43 assists over 279 career games. He was most well-known for his willingness to fight and a proficiency doing it, finishing with 959 career penalty minutes.

Tyler Johnson Retires: Tyler Johnson’s time with the Bruins was brief, but it was his last moments in the NHL. Johnson announced his retirement on Monday, closing the book on a 13-year NHL career. A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Johnson spent the majority of his time in the league playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He went on to play parts of three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks before arriving in Boston last season, where he appeared in nine games for the Bruins.

NHL News & Rumors:

Oilers Acquire Hobey Baker Winner Isaac Howard From Lightning: The Edmonton Oilers acquired reigning Hobey Baker Award winner Isaac Howard in a late night trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward prospect Sam O’Reilly.

McKenna Making Move To Penn State: Gavin McKenna, the projected top prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft, announced his commitment to play at Penn State. The 17-year-old posted 129 points with 41 goals and 88 assists across 56 games last season for the Medicine Hat Tigers of WHL.

NHL, NHLPA Ratify New CBA: The NHL and National Hockey League Players Association agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement that will last four years and run through the 2029-30 season.

