Bruins Buy Brawler Tanner Jeannot On Five-Year Deal

The theme of the 2025 offseason so far for the Boston Bruins has been speed and skill, but that’s not stopping them from staying true to their big and bad roots.

The Bruins signed forward Tanner Jeannot on the opening day of NHL free agency Tuesday to a five-year contract worth $3.4 million per season.

Tanner Jeannot 5 x $3.4M Boston — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2025

Jeannot, 28, won’t provide much output on offense. He scored 13 points with seven goals last season in 67 games for the Los Angeles Kings, and has just 49 goals over the course of his career in the NHL.

He will, however, have a heavy hand in the physical aspects of hockey. The 6’2″, 220 pounder is consistently among the league leaders in hits every year. He had 211 in each of the last two seasons and dished out a career-high 318 in 2021-22.

Never one to shy away from confrontation, Jeannot can regularly be found at the center of post-whistle chaos and has racked up 45 fighting majors during his seven years in the league.

Tanner Jeannot's first fight as a member of the Lightning. pic.twitter.com/rJBktszcQg — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) March 4, 2023

Jeannot signed with the Nashville Predators as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and exploded onto the scene a few years later by posting 41 points and 24 goals in 2022, leaving the impression he’d be a productive power forward.

The Tampa Bay Lightning certainly thought so. They gave up a total of five draft picks, including a first-round selection, plus a defense prospect in order to acquire him in 2023. Jeannot lasted just a year and a half in Tampa before being traded again to Los Angeles ahead of last season.

Jeannot is the Bruins’ first free agent acquisition of the day, but not their first move. Boston acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.

The Bruins signed other several players off the open market, including Sean Kuraly, Jordan Harris, and Michael Eyssimont. They now have a projected $1.22 million left in available cap space, according to Puckpedia.