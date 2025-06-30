Brad Marchand Finds New Home, Sticks With Panthers on Long-Term Deal

Brad Marchand spent the first 16 years of his NHL career as a member of the Boston Bruins, but it seems that he will retire as a member of one of their arch rivals.

According to multiple reports, Marchand has agreed to sign a six-year, $32 million contract with the Florida Panthers.

The 37-year-old was on an expiring deal and was set to become a free agent this summer. He adamantly expressed multiple times throughout the year his desire to end his career in Boston. The feeling was mutual for the Bruins. But when the two sides failed to agree on a contract extension before the trade deadline this past March, the Bruins shipped Marchand to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional second round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.

Both teams benefitted from the trade. The draft pick that Boston received turned into a first round selection, but only after the Panthers won their second-straight Stanley Cup, while Marchand scored 20 points in 23 games along the way.

READ MORE: Brad Marchand Begins New Reality With Panthers

After proving he still has as much juice as ever with his postseason performance, Marchand had many teams interested in signing him this offseason, including the Bruins.

Ulitmatley, he chose to stay in Florida and commit to the Panthers on a deal that will pay $5.3 million annually through his age-43 season in 2031.

Having won back-to-back titles, Florida is very clearly doing everything it can to keep its championship window open for as long as possible. Prior to signing Marchand, the Panthers reached eight-year agreements with reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett and prospective free agent defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

The Bruins, meanwhile, are entering a rebuilding phase following a disastrous 2024-25 campaign. They, too, have already re-signed several of their would-be free agents, including Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju, and John Beecher.

How long it will take for the Bruins to return to contention remains to be seen. Whenever that time comes, they’ll likely have to go through the Panthers once again, but without Marchand on their side.