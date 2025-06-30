NHL News
Brad Marchand Finds New Home, Sticks With Panthers on Long-Term Deal
Brad Marchand spent the first 16 years of his NHL career as a member of the Boston Bruins, but it seems that he will retire as a member of one of their arch rivals.
According to multiple reports, Marchand has agreed to sign a six-year, $32 million contract with the Florida Panthers.
The 37-year-old was on an expiring deal and was set to become a free agent this summer. He adamantly expressed multiple times throughout the year his desire to end his career in Boston. The feeling was mutual for the Bruins. But when the two sides failed to agree on a contract extension before the trade deadline this past March, the Bruins shipped Marchand to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional second round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.
Both teams benefitted from the trade. The draft pick that Boston received turned into a first round selection, but only after the Panthers won their second-straight Stanley Cup, while Marchand scored 20 points in 23 games along the way.
After proving he still has as much juice as ever with his postseason performance, Marchand had many teams interested in signing him this offseason, including the Bruins.
Ulitmatley, he chose to stay in Florida and commit to the Panthers on a deal that will pay $5.3 million annually through his age-43 season in 2031.
Having won back-to-back titles, Florida is very clearly doing everything it can to keep its championship window open for as long as possible. Prior to signing Marchand, the Panthers reached eight-year agreements with reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett and prospective free agent defenseman Aaron Ekblad.
The Bruins, meanwhile, are entering a rebuilding phase following a disastrous 2024-25 campaign. They, too, have already re-signed several of their would-be free agents, including Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju, and John Beecher.
How long it will take for the Bruins to return to contention remains to be seen. Whenever that time comes, they’ll likely have to go through the Panthers once again, but without Marchand on their side.
Chelios24D
June 30, 2025 at 6:38 pm
Not surprising that he’s staying with the Panthers. He seemed to be enjoying himself much more than the last few seasons in Boston. The term is too long for a 37 year old but great for him. He won’t have to worry about a contract for the rest of his career and can focus on playing hockey.
JohnnyM
June 30, 2025 at 6:43 pm
My, my, my, what an indictment on the Bruins organization! Marchand mentioned almost immediately upon arriving, and after playing with his new mates, how impressed he was with the Panther’s organization and the immediate contrast to the Bruins, and their environment. The Panther’s are not only many steps above the Bruins regarding evaluating talent, their organizational approach is now becoming legendary! They were able to re-sign the 3 key players that could have cashed in with more likely than not, millions more in income! Candidly, I wouldn’t have given him 6 years, no way, now how and I understood Sweeney’s rational 2,3 months ago. For me, it sure seems that just 2-3 years ago, every key trade piece signed elsewhere, versus signing an extension with Boston.
Michael Scott Varkonyi
June 30, 2025 at 7:28 pm
It’s not an indictment of the bruins. And apparently you’ve never listened to anything anyone has ever said about their new team. Did you think he was going to say he was not impressed with how they do things? And do you realize how you got the decent core? That’s right, draft picks really early in every round because they sucked for many years. From 2013 to 2019 they made the playoffs 1 time in those 7 seasons. That means early picks. So stop patting yourself and your team on the back.
johhnyM
June 30, 2025 at 10:35 pm
Hey, Mike, check yourself tough guy! It’s 100% an indictment on the organization where he spent 16 years! Very few players who were traded to the Bruins spoke so glowingly about them, especially while with them for less than a month. The Swayman debacle, in my opinion, played a major role in how the attitude of the plyers appeared to change! I call it as I see it and I’m also a Bostonian! I detested Florida and still do, to a sizable extent. I appreciate effort and competitiveness, which the B’s have lacked recently!
Congro
June 30, 2025 at 8:44 pm
Strange how Zito is a genius for rewarding players with cap friendly, long term contracts, but when Sweeney did it with Bergeron, Marchand, Coyle and the rest, fans roasted him.
Joe
June 30, 2025 at 7:04 pm
He was never coming back to the Bruins not with the $$ and term he wanted … crazy contract for a 37 year old
Mrbruin4
June 30, 2025 at 8:41 pm
Joe
You nailed it
Tom
June 30, 2025 at 7:11 pm
If ur going to write an article, at least get the facts straight. Marchand didn’t score 20 goals in 23 games. He had 20 points in 23 games. Also Florida is not the first team in eight years to go back to back. Tampa did in 2021 and 2022 I love reading articles but can’t stand when people do not fact check or proof read before posting info
.
Andrew Fantucchio
June 30, 2025 at 8:49 pm
You’re absolutely right, Tom. This story broke just as I was packing up for the day, and I rushed to put it together without reading over my work. Appreciate you for reading, and for pointing out the mistakes.
Robert m
June 30, 2025 at 10:45 pm
Best move with a great sport state
Boston sucks
Robert m
June 30, 2025 at 10:47 pm
Boston hasbeens
Andre
June 30, 2025 at 11:48 pm
Robert: From 2015-2025, your Boston Bruins led the entire NHL in most regular season games. As we all know, EVERY great/dominant/good team eventually comes back to Earth and needs to rebuild. Has beens? Technically, sure. But for how long, Robert? The Bs will return as a legit Cup contender within 4-6 years. I can live with that.