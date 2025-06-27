Odds of 5 Players to Be Selected in the Top 10

Maybe the Boston Bruins have the seventh overall pick on Friday at the 2025 NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Or maybe not.

The draft is shaping up to be an entirely unpredictable introduction of the next generation of players. After the first pick, the predictions and mock drafts have little agreement. In fact, there are no less than 14 players who could go in the top 10. However, rumors persist that the Bruins could trade out their seventh pick in pursuit of the 2026 Stanley Cup.

The New York Islanders hold the No. 1 pick and will most likely select Matthew Schaefer. Probably. Other players like Michael Misa, Anton Frondell, and Porter Martone are almost certain to be selected by teams in the top five.

And then things will really go off the rails.

From there, the bets are unpredictable, though a lot of fun. The FanDuel NHL odds like a few other players in the top five, but there are some underdogs with a real chance to be selected between Nos. 6-10.

All eyes are on prospects, including Brady Martin, Jake O’Brien, Radim Mrtka, Roger McQueen, and Kashawn Aitcheson.

Brady Martin, a center from Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) is a near-certainty for a top-10 pick with odds of -9000, according to theScoreBet. Known for his relentless physicality and impressive puck skills, Martin’s high-energy style makes him a standout. Analysts praise his ability to dominate shifts and impose his will, with scouts loving his compete level. His 72 points (33-39-72) in 57 games underscore his offensive prowess, projecting him as a top-line center with playoff-caliber grit.

Jake O’Brien, a playmaking center from Brantford (OHL), carries strong odds of -2000 for a top-10 selection. O’Brien’s 98 points in 66 games highlight his elite creativity and vision, making him one of the draft’s most skilled players. Described as a “legitimate offensive creator” by analyst Chris Peters, O’Brien projects as a top-six center who can make his linemates better. There are some questions about his skating and, to a lesser extent, his size, which are potentially impacting his draft position, with some mock drafts seeing him slip to the Pittsburgh Penguins at No. 11.

Radim Mrtka, a 6-foot-6 right-handed defenseman from Seattle (WHL), has odds of -270 to crack the top 10. His size, mobility, and puck-handling skills make him an easy pick for teams looking for a shutdown defender. Mrtka’s near-point-per-game production in the WHL and his all-situations role at the U18 Worlds showcase his two-way potential. Analysts project him as a top-four defenseman, with his late birthday (he’s just 17) offering additional development runway.

Roger McQueen, a towering 6-foot-5 center from Brandon (WHL), faces uncertainty with -210 odds due to a back injury that limited him to 17 games this season. Despite the risk, his size, skating, and skill make him a potentially special prospect with top-five potential. Teams should be confident in his medical clearance because it was finally diagnosed as a fracture and not a disc problem. McQueen could be a steal, potentially landing with teams like Buffalo (No. 9) or Philadelphia (No. 6) seeking a game-changing center.

Kashawn Aitcheson, a physical defenseman from Barrie (OHL), is a slight underdog at +220 for a top-10 pick. According to some scouts, his heavy, aggressive style, paired with a touch of offensive flair, compares to Jacob Trouba. Aitcheson’s 88 penalty minutes and plus-6 rating in 64 games highlight his toughness, making him a fit for teams like Seattle or Anaheim needing some defensive snarl.

With Matthew Schaefer a lock at No. 1 (-10000), the draft’s top 10 is poised for a run on centers, potentially squeezing out defensemen like Mrtka and Aitcheson. Teams like Utah and Boston, picking fourth and seventh, face pivotal decisions that could reshape the draft order. As the draft unfolds, these prospects’ unique skills and intangibles will determine their NHL futures.