Bruins Steal James Hagens With Seventh Pick In NHL Draft

The Boston Bruins needed a franchise changing center in the 2025 NHL Draft, and he fell directly into their laps.

Boston landed what could potentially be the steal of the draft on Friday night by selecting forward James Hagens out of Boston College.

A swift skater and adept puck mover, Hagens was at one point believed to be the top prospect in this year’s draft class and is the exact type of player the Bruins have needed in their system for a long time.

The 18-year-old appeared in 37 games for the Eagles during the 2024-25 season, recording 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points, with a plus-21 rating. The 5-foot-11, 177-pound forward ranked third among BC skaters and fourth among NCAA freshmen in points, earning a spot on the Hockey East All-Rookie Team. In 2023-24, Hagens appeared in 58 games for the U.S. National U18 Team, as part of the National Team Development Program, totaling 39 goals and 63 assists for 102 points.

It was anyone’s guess where exactly Hagens would be selected entering draft night. Several teams were rumored to be targeting him, including the New York Islanders who, after taking Matthew Schaeffer with the first overall pick, were believed to interested in trading back into the top-10 to select Hagens.

A native of Hauppauge, NY, Hagens would’ve been right at home with the Islanders, but instead will begin his pro career just down the street from where he’s attending college.

This is the second-straight year the Bruins used their first-round draft pick on a Boston College product after selecting Dean Letourneau 24th overall in 2024. Along with Hagens and Letourneau, the Bruins have two other prospects on the BC roster, Andre Gasseau and Oskar Jellvik.

The Bruins own a total of seven selections in this year’s draft. They have two in the second round (No. 51 and No. 61) as well as one in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.