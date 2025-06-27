Atlantic Teams Favorites in Early ’26 Stanley Cup Betting

With the 2025 NHL Draft and free agency now upon us, FanDuel Sportsbook has already released its opening odds for the 2026 Stanley Cup.

As you might expect, the Bruins’ rivals are near the top of the favorites, and it seems the Eastern Conference teams are soaking up bettors’ money. Beyond the obvious Florida Panthers, who are +750 to three-peat, the Carolina Hurricanes top the board at +700. Interestingly, two-time Cup loser, the Edmonton Oilers, are also close behind at +750, according to FanDuel’s NHL betting market.

The Hurricanes’ position as favorites obviously stems from their consistent regular-season dominance and deep but unsatisfying playoff runs over the last several seasons. Despite again falling short in 2025, their balanced roster, with stars at the top such as Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, makes them a formidable contender. Seth Jarvis had his breakout season with 32 goals last year, too.

At +700, a $100 bet on Carolina would yield a $700 profit if they hoist the Cup in June 2026. The FanDuel research department has Carolina as one of their three best bets.

Florida shows no signs of weakening, though they may again sacrifice a defenseman or two to the salary cap gods. Rigth side D-man and long-time Panther Aaron Ekblad looks to be all but a goner as the July 1 free agency approaches.

Florida’s core, featuring Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, remains intact, and their aggressive forecheck and physical style figures to keep them among the elite. Similarly, the Oilers are still buoyed by the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, at least until the deafening rumors of McDavid’s future drive everyone to exasperation. Edmonton’s run to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final showcased their offensive firepower, though more defensive improvements and, you know, some goaltending will be key to finally securing their first Cup since 1990.

You may have heard, a Canadian team hasn’t won the Cup since 1993.

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche, both at +850, round out the top five. Dallas is navigating their own onerous cap crunch, but appears to be working their way out of it. Dallas remains great on paper with a well-rounded lineup, headlined by scorers Jason Robertson and defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

Colorado’s nightly sweater parade features perennial Hart Trophy candidate Nathan MacKinnon and Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar. The Rocky Mountain duo continues to drive their high-powered attack. Both teams are annual contenders, but their odds suggest slight uncertainty compared to the top three. Dallas has lost three straight Western Conference Finals and fired coach Pete DeBoer as a result.

Further down the betting line, teams like the New Jersey Devils (+1100) and Toronto Maple Leafs (+1200) offer intriguing value. The Devils’ young core, including Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, could propel them to new heights, while Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner aim to finally break through in the postseason. The Los Angeles Kings, at +2000, are a notable long shot, with FanDuel Research highlighting them as an under-the-radar contender due to their defensive depth and emerging stars like Quinton Byfield.

In case you’re looking to throw a Hail Mary on the local team, the Boston Bruins are +11,000 to drink from the silver chalice.

Posts on X reflect similar sentiment, with one user noting on June 18, 2025, that the Hurricanes lead at +700, followed closely by Florida and Edmonton at +750, and Dallas and Colorado at +850. These odds align with FanDuel’s current lines, suggesting stability in the betting market.