Bruins Usher In New Era With New Look Uniforms

The Boston Bruins are entering a new era.

They’ve celebrated the first 100 years of their history. They’ve bid farewell to the stars who returned the franchise to championship glory in the mid-2000s and 2010s.

So it only makes sense that as they push forward, they do so with a new look.

The Bruins unveiled a brand-new set of logos and uniforms on Wednesday, establishing a new identity for the organization.

“Next season marks the start of a new chapter in Boston Bruins history,” said Bruins President Cam Neely via a statement. “And as we turn the page, we are excited do so with a new look and feel. Combining some fan-favorite elements from the past with a refreshed style, these sweaters are going to look sharp on TD Garden ice in the Fall.”

The new logos combine the vintage spokes repped by Bruins legends such as Bobby Orr and Ray Borque with the contemporary serif varsity ‘B’ that the organization adopted in 2007.

Since the introduction of the Block-B in 1932, the “B” letter mark has served as the main focal point for the Bruins’ primary logo. Surrounding the Block-B remains the 8-spoke hub, as a nod to Boston’s nickname (“The Hub”) and representing the city the team is proud to have called home for more than 100 years. The first “Spoked-B” logo was introduced in 1948 in celebration of the club’s 25th anniversary.

The refreshed tandem of Spoked-B logos feature dark and light background iterations. The dark background variation of the new mark, which was teased as part of the Bruins’ Centennial Game, will be featured on the front chest of the home sweaters. It is complemented by a light background version that will be featured on the road jersey.

The legacy of the logo. pic.twitter.com/yIpUpQaETy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 23, 2025

The 2025-26 uniforms feature revitalized crests on the front chest of home and away sweaters. Apart from uniforms worn during the team’s Centennial celebration, the 2025-26 season will mark the first time that the team will don a tandem of logos for home and away sweaters since 1995.

Beyond the crests, the uniforms feature new secondary artwork on the shoulder, new striping on the sweater and socks, gold detailing on the gloves and the club’s wordmark (introduced during the 2024-25 season) on the pants.

The shoulder patch sits on the left yoke and features a crawling bear silhouette inspired by that which was on the Bruins’ first jersey ever worn in 1924. The bear, which was recently reintroduced as part of the Bruins’ Centennial celebration, is restyled for the future, featuring “BRUINS” on the home jersey patch and “BOSTON” on the road jersey patch – a symmetrical styling that follows a home and road tradition since 2007.

A look Back. With an eye to the Future. pic.twitter.com/fxzNsReoPX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 25, 2025

