Bruins Legend Zdeno Chara Named to Hockey Hall of Fame

Zdeno Chara always seemed larger than life, both in the literal and figurative sense. There was no match for his massive size and fierce demeanor on the ice, or for his discipline, work ethic, and sense of leadership off it.

It’s for all those qualities that Chara will go down as one of the best defensemen in the history of the NHL, a legacy that will now officially live on forever as he reached hockey immortality on Tuesday by being named part of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Zdeno Chara.#HHOF2025 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/oL6MLdm3Hz — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 24, 2025

Chara’s selection to the hallowed halls of hockey history comes in hist first year of eligibility.

He spent nearly a quarter-century playing in the NHL, appearing in 1,680 career games, the most ever by a defenseman and seventh most all-time. Standing a towering six-foot-nine, he is the tallest player to ever lace up a pair of skates. A seven-time All-Star, Chara won the Norris Trophy in 2009, and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2011, along with, of course, the Stanley Cup as the captain of the Boston Bruins that same year.

“Zee is a superb human being in so many ways,” Bruins owner and governor Jeremy Jacobs said via a statement. “Not only in size and skill, but also in his thoughtfulness and the respect he commands. It’s no surprise that he was selected in his first year of eligibility, because he’s truly special. The Bruins were fortunate to get him and raise the Cup with him.”

Chara’s career began as the third-round pick of the New York Islanders in 1996. He spent four years with the club before moving on to Ottawa in ahead of the 2001 season. Eventually, Chara landed in Boston in 2oo6. Upon his arrival, he instantly became the captain of the Bruins and established a new standard for what it meant to wear the Spoked B.

Through Chara’s leadership, the Bruins experienced their greatest run of success in their nearly century-long existence, winning their first Stanley Cup in 39 years in 2011, appearing in two more Cup Finals in 2013 and 2019, and reaching the playoffs 11 times.

Following a 14-year run in Boston, Chara signed with the Washington Capitals in 2020 before closing the book on his career where it all started with the Islanders. He amassed 680 points in his career, with 209 goals, 471 assists and a plus/minus of +301 all while averaging 23:30 of time on ice per game.

As he enters the Hockey Hall of Fame, Chara is joined by former Bruins captain Joe Thornton and former Boston University men’s ice hockey coach Jack Parker, as well as Duncan Keith, Alexandre Mogilny, Jennifer Botterill, Brianna Decker, and Danièle Sauvageau as part of the Class fo 2025.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 10.