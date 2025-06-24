Bruins Release Preseason Schedule

It’s been more than two months since the Boston Bruins last skated across a frozen sheet of ice, and the sweltering heat of summer makes it feel even longer than that.

But worry not, the return of hockey is closer than it seems as the team released its preseason schedule on Tuesday.

The Bruins will play six exhibition games in preparation for the 2025-26 campaign, starting with a matchup at TD Garden on Sep. 21 against the Washington Capitals. See the full schedule below:

Sunday, September 21 vs. Washington TD Garden 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 23 at NY Rangers Madison Square Garden 7 p.m. Saturday, September 27 at Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center 5 p.m. Monday, September 29 vs. Philadelphia TD Garden 7 p.m. Thursday, October 2 at Washington Capital One Arena 7 p.m. Saturday, October 4 vs. NY Rangers TD Garden 2 p.m.

As the organization transitions through a retooling phase under the tutelage of first year head coach Marco Sturm, this year’s preseason offers much more intrigue than other recent ones, as many more Bruins prospects will have a legitimate shot of making the NHL club.

It will also be important to see how the Boston’s veteran core establishes a new culture, with David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy now leading the way. For McAvoy, the preseason will be his first time seeing live game since action since the 4 Nations Face-Off, when he suffered a season ending shoulder injury. The same could be said for Hampus Lindholm, who missed the final 65 games of the season with a broken patella.

However, no other storyline will take more precedent than Jeremy Swayman participating in a full training camp.

Swayman was absent during all of last year’s training camp and preseason while he and the Bruins negotiated over a new contract. It wasn’t until just before the start of the regular season that the two sides reached an agreement, but by then it was too late. Swayman struggled through his first season as a starting goalie, leading to the Bruins missing the playoffs for the first time in nine years.

Boston hopes it won’t take long to return to the postseason, and will begin its path back when training camp opens on Sep. 17.