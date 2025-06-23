Bruins Sign Mason Lohrei to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Boston Bruins believe Mason Lohrei has potential in spades. Now, they’re asking him to prove it.

Boston signed Lohrei to a two-year contract extension worth $3.2 million per season on Monday morning.

It’s a bridge contract for the 24-year-old defenseman, who was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

While he has enormous offensive upside, Lohrei still has room to grow when it comes to defending in his own end. He finished last season with a league-worst plus/minus of -43.

However, those numbers came in a year during which Lohrei was forced to play elevated minutes against top-lines while Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy were out with season-ending injuries. Their return to the blue line should, in theory, put Lohrei in a much more favorable position where he can develop as a defender while still utilizing his strengths on offense.

Should he accomplish that, Lohrei will set himself up for a long-term payday once he hits free agency again following the 2026-27 season.

A fleet-footed skater with excellent puck skills, Lohrei recorded 33 points for the Bruins last season, the most of any defenseman on the team, with 5 goals and 28 assists across 77 games.

With Lohrei now taken care of, the Bruins still have forwards Morgan Geekie, Marat Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko, and John Beecher left as unsigned RFAs. Defensemen Henri Jokiharju, Parker Wotherspoon, Michael Callahan, and forward Cole Koepke are all unrestricted free agents.