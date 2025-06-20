Bruins Hire New Power Play Specialist as Assisstant Coach Under Sturm

The Boston Bruins added the final piece to their coaching staff on Friday, hiring Steve Spott as an assistant under new head coach Marco Sturm.

Spott, 57, spent the last three years with the Dallas Stars and has long been a disciple of Peter DeBoer.

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to join the Boston Bruins organization,” Spott said via a press release. “Being part of an Original Six franchise with such a proud history and tradition means a great deal to me and my family. The opportunity to work alongside Marco and the rest of this coaching staff, in front of one of the most passionate fanbases in hockey, is something I’m truly grateful for, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Spott’s NHL coaching career began back in 2014 as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. From there he went to San Jose, where he first joined DeBoer with the Sharks, and eventually followed him to stops in Vegas and Dallas.

Wherever Spott has been, he’s usually handled the responsibility of running the power play. During his three years in Dallas, the Stars ranked seventh in the league on the man-advantage, converting 23 percent of their opportunities in that time.

“Steve is a passionate teacher, a strong communicator, and brings great structure and detail to everything he does,” Sturm said via a press release. “His experience, especially on special teams, will be a major asset for our group and for the Bruins moving forward.”

Sturm mentioned during his introductory press conference that the Bruins were searching for a coach with power play expertise, and it’s no mystery why.

Boston was 29th in the league last season with a power play unit that looked down right incompetent at times, operating at just 15.2 percent.

As he joins Sturm’s staff, Spott will work alongside returning assistant coaches Jay Leach and Chris Kelly, as well as longtime Bruins goalie guru Bob Essensa.