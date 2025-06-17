Brad Marchand Wins Stanley Cup As Member of Panthers

Brad Marchand is a Stanley Cup champion once again.

Fourteen years after winning his first championship with the Boston Bruins, Marchand won the second of his career by helping the Florida Panthers defeat the Edmonton Oilers, 5-1, in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Marchand was integral to Florida’s playoff run and path toward repeating as champions. He had 20 points in 23 postseason games, including six in the Stanley Cup Final, where he scored two in Game 5 as well as the double-overtime game-winner in Game 2.

A free agent at the end of this season, Marchand only joined the Panthers a few months ago via a mid-season trade after he couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract extension with the Bruins. In exchange for Marchand, the Bruins received a conditional second-round draft pick in the 2027 NHL Draft that is now a first-round pick after the Panthers won two playoff series and Marchand played in half of their postseason games.

Marchand played the first 16 years of his career with the Bruins, and served as the captain for the last two. He ranks fourth-all time in franchise history in career games played (1,090), fifth in career points (976), and fourth in goals (422).