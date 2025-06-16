Three Bruins Among First Players Chosen to Compete at 2026 Winter Olympics

Aside from hoisting the Stanley Cup, there is no bigger accomplishment for a hockey player than winning an Olympic gold medal and three members of the Boston Bruins will get the chance to do so next winter.

Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, and Pavel Zacha were among the initial group of players named on Monday to represent their respective countries at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, Italy.

McAvoy will don the Stars and Stripes for the United States and play along the likes of Quinn Hughes, Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, and Brady and Matthew Tkachuk. The opportunity to play for Team USA once again offers McAvoy a chance at redemption after he suffered recovering a Grade 5 AC joint separation that developed a staph infection while playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The ordeal cost McAvoy, not only the remainder of his season for the Bruins, and also much more off the ice. However, the risk of another injury won’t stand in the way of him living out a life-long dream.

“There’s a lot of…I don’t want to say regret…but just an acceptance of what happened,” McAvoy said back in April. “It sucks, and I’m still coming to grips with it, but I wouldn’t trade it. That’s what you dream of. I’ve dreamt of that on a broader scale, being in the Olympics. I would do anything to be on that team and to have that experience next year.”

The Olympics is just as much of a dream for Pastrnak, who will suit up for Czechia, along with Zacha. When the 4 Nations Face-Off was first announced by the NHL in February of 2024, Pastrnak was left disappointed that more countries weren’t made a part of the tournament.

““It’s a huge disappointment,” said Pastrnak at the time. “I don’t know much I can say. Definitely not happy about it. I understand that it’s a quick turnaround. It’s next year. They probably didn’t have much time to make it a bigger tournament.”

Nevertheless, Pastrnak has still shined on the international stage. He and Zacha were part of the Czechia team that won gold at the 2024 IIHF World Championships and he competed in them once again this year as well.

The Olympics in Milano Cortina will be the first to feature NHL talent since the 2014 games in Sochi, and it’s possible even more members of the Bruins could be participating as well.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman is of one of several goalies hoping to make Team USA. His backup Joonas Korpisalo could be in the crease for Finland, while both forward Elias Lindholm and defenseman Hampus Lindholm will be in the running to play for Sweden. Not to mention, Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis, who has a real shot at earning a spot on Latvia’s roster.

The preliminary games for the men’s ice hockey tournament in Milan will start on Feb. 11, 2025.