Bruins Trade Prospect and Draft Pick for Former First-Round Selection

The Boston Bruins bolstered their organizational depth along the blue line on Friday by completing a minor trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Boston acquired defenseman Victor Soderstrom from Chicago in exchange for defenseman Ryan Mast and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry draft.

Soderstrom, 24, was originally drafted 11th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2019. He spent last season playing for the Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League, and appearing in 49 games while recording 37 points with nine goals and 28 assists en route to winning the Börje Salming Trophy as the league’s top defenseman.

The blue liner is currently a restricted free agent and will have to sign a new contract with the Bruins.

Mast was taken by the Bruins in the sixth-round of the 2021 draft and played in the 37 games for AHL Providence this past year.

Soderstrom last played in North America back in 2024 when he compiled 32 points in 62 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners. It was only after the Coyotes disbanded and relocated to Utah that Soderstrom opted to leave the organization and play overseas while waiting for his next NHL opportunity.

The Bruins may just be the team to give it to him. They’ve had a shortage of right-shot defenseman ever since trading away Brandon Carlo at the trade deadline. As of right now, Charlie McAvoy and Andrew Peeke are the only two starters currently under contract, which makes it likely Boston will still look to add another body on the back end this summer.

With it being so early in the offseason, it’s hard to see just exactly where Soderstrom fits in with the Bruins. His relatively high upside puts him in the running to compete for a starting job come training camp. At the very least, he could serve as the seventh defenseman.