Bruins Hire Marco Sturm as Next Head Coach

The Boston Bruins have officially named Marco Sturm as their next head coach, making him the 30th in the franchise’s history.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Thursday morning, bringing an end to his months-long coaching search that included as many as 15 prospective candidates.

“We’re proud to name Marco as the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins,” said Sweeney via a statement. “Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively. We were also looking for a communicator and leader – someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room.

“Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion. His path – playing for multiple NHL teams, coaching internationally, and leading at both the AHL and NHL levels – has shaped a well-rounded coach who’s earned this opportunity. As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans.”

Sturm, 46, has spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, amassing a combined record of 119-80-7 while helping develop players such as Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant coach in Los Angeles under the tutelage of coaches Todd McLellan and John Stevens.

A native of Sturmy, Germany, Sturm has also served as the head coach of the German national team, leading it to a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Before joining the coaching ranks, Sturm played 14 seasons in the NHL, including five as a member of the Bruins from 2006-10, during which he appeared in 302 games and scored 106 goals.

“I’m incredibly honored to be named head coach of the Boston Bruins,” said Sturm. “I want to thank Charlie Jacobs and the Jacobs family, Cam Neely, and Don Sweeney for trusting me with this opportunity. Boston has always held a special place in my heart, and I know how much this team means to the city and to our fans. I’ve felt that passion as a player, and I can’t wait to be behind the bench and feel it again. I’m excited to get to work and do everything I can to help this team succeed.”

Now back in Boston, Sturm inherits a Bruins team that’s trying to establish a new identity after finishing last season with a disparaging 33-39-10 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

As the franchise enters what’s shaping up to be a transformative offseason, it will look to build around the core of David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman.

After officially hiring Sturm, they can move onto the next order of business.