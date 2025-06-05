REPORT: Former Bruins Coach Finds New Gig

For the first time in over a decade, Joe Sacco will be behind a bench other than that of the Boston Bruins.

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Sacco is expected to join the New York Rangers as an assistant coach.

Sacco spent 1o seasons with the Bruins, working as an assistant under Claude Julien, Bruce Cassidy, and Jim Montgomery, before being promoted to the head coach on an interim basis this past year. The Bruins finished the season with a 25-30-7 record under Sacco (33-30-10 overall) and missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

As the team began its search for a new head coach this offseason, Sacco was immediately named a finalist for the position, but ultimately did not get the job, as the Bruins instead hired Marco Sturm as the 30th head coach in franchise history on Thursday.

A native of Medford, MA, Sacco joins a New York staff littered with fellow New Englanders, as David Quinn (Cranston, RI) is also expected to work under new Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan, who is from Marshfield, MA.

In total, Sacco has 16 years of coaching experience at the NHL level. He served as the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche from 2009-13, 130-134-40 over that span, and was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award in 2010. Before joining the Bruins, he spent a brief stint as an assistant coach with the Buffalo Sabres from 2013-14.