Boston Bruins
Bruins Close To Naming Next Coach, But Still Have Hoops To Jump Through
When there’s smoke, there’s fire, and it’s becoming abundantly clear that the Boston Bruins will soon name their next head coach, with multiple reports indicating the organization is closing in on its final candidates.
Jay Woodcroft, Mitch Love, and Marco Sturm are believed to be the three coaches that the Bruins are considering, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.
Of the three, Woodcroft is the only one who comes with prior head coaching experience at the NHL level, having led the Edmonton Oilers from 2021 to 2024. However, each one exudes the qualities that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said he was looking for at the outset of his search, namely the ability to communicate with players and to evolve the team’s offense.
The Bruins are conducting in-person interviews this week with each candidate, and it appears that Sturm is the current favorite. The former Bruin spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, amassing a combined record of 119-80-7 while helping develop players such as Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant coach in Los Angeles under the tutelage of coaches Todd McLellan and John Stevens.
A native of Sturmy, Germany, Sturm has also served as the head coach of the German national team, leading it to a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Hearing Marco Sturm is set to become the next Boston Bruins head coach
— Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) May 28, 2025
Still, it’s not a done deal yet.
There were reports earlier this week that Woodcroft has at least discussed the parameters of a potential contract with the Bruins, while Sturm is set to have at least one more meeting with Sweeney and co. in Boston.
“I’m under the impression that Sturm is still supposed to visit Boston,” Elliotte Friedman said on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “Now, whether that’s to do another interview or be given the job, I can’t say that as we record. But he’s very much in it. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that was proven to be correct.”
At this point, only time will tell.
With so many reports swirling, it’s hard to decipher who exactly the Bruins are favoring at this stage of the process, with interim coach Joe Sacco and assistant coach Jay Leach also believed to still be in the running.
There’s also the fact that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Kraken haven’t filled their coaching vacancies yet. Either one could very well poach a candidate out from under the Bruins’ noses, although Seattle is rumored to be leaning more toward veteran coaches such as David Quinn or Lane Lambert.
The one thing that is clear, though, is that whether it be Sturm, Woodcroft, Love or anyone else, the Bruins will soon have their next head coach.
The smoke is getting thicker, and we’re almost out of the woods.
Rick W Murray
May 28, 2025 at 5:32 pm
Some of prerequisites of coaching in Boston include Kowtowing to upper management
Strategy and being able to motivate the bs current crop of ahlers
Agree with everything Sweeney and Lurch have to say despite the fact you disagree and take responsibility for every loss.
Cable
May 29, 2025 at 8:02 am
The job of the GM is to go get the players that the HC can work with and produce good results in the form of play and W’s …The team is only going to be as good as the tools the HC were given …This is all on the GM
Joe
May 29, 2025 at 8:12 am
My question is … do the Bruins even have a core four ? I think not .. this team has a long way to go before it has a solid base … Sweeney has a job to do and seriously I don’t know if he can fix this Bruins team