Bruins Draft Target Profile: Brady Martin

The Boston Bruins hold the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

With it, they hope to land a player who can make an impact at the NHL level in a short amount of time and eventually become a foundational piece for the franchise for years to come.

The only problem is, there aren’t many players in this year’s draft who fit that mold. There is no Connor McDavid or Macklin Celebrini-type who is head and shoulders above the rest of the class. Even if there was, they’d be off the board long before the Bruins make their pick.

So between now and draft night, we’re going to profile each and every prospect who could potentially be available to the Bruins. We’ll look over their measurables, scouting report, what experts have to say about them, and ultimately determine how they fit the needs of the Bruins now and long-term.

Today’s prospect: Brady Martin

Tale of The Tape:

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 11th Among North American Skaters

Position: Center

Height: 6-0″

Weight: 186 pounds

Shoots: Right

Team: Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

Comparison: Sam Bennett

Scouting Report:

If there’s such a thing as a blue-collar type player in this draft, Brady Martin is it.

While most young prospects are often praised for their skill, Martin has earned recognition for his compete. He plays a hard-nosed style and is unafraid to throw the body, battle for pucks along the wall, or get to the dirty areas close to the crease in order to score.

Make no mistake, though, there’s still some grace to go along with Martin’s grit.

Playing for a Sault Ste. Marie squad that had difficulties at times generating offense this season, Martin still managed to put up 72 points with 33 goals across 57 games.

Martin still has room to improve as a skater. His stride is a bit awkward, but he makes up for it through his natural athleticism and sheer will to fight for open ice.

What Experts Have To Say:

“Martin is a highly likable center who has been impressive in the OHL and for Team Canada this season. He’s a very skilled forward who has the one-on-one abilities to beat a lot of NHL defensemen. He’s creative as a puck handler and his offensive IQ impressed as the season went along even if not his calling card. His skill is appealing, but it’s the combination of his skill with his compete that gets evaluators excited. Martin has a true hardness in his game, attacking the high-percentage areas and is an extremely physical player. His skating is fine and his stride isn’t the most technically sound but he has enough natural quickness to get around at the higher levels. He could be a second line center who is a matchup player and makes life hellish on opponents.” — Corey Pronman, The Athletic

“When evaluating Martin, you must watch his play away from the puck to truly appreciate him, because his game transcends the scoresheet. His second half allowed him to finish with more than 70 points, making him the Greyhounds’ most important forward. But, again, it’s what he does when he’s trying to get the puck back that really shines. He hits everyone in sight, constantly battles hard for the puck and is a noted goal-scorer, too. He doesn’t always have top-level players to play with on the Greyhounds, but he does look like one of the best players to come out of the OHL this year because he does so much all over the ice and never gives up on a play.” — Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Martin is a workhorse without an off switch, who brings a blend of physicality and hard skill. He projects as a middle-six forward capable of scoring 20 goals, with upside as a second-line forward. He’s a Swiss Army Knife-type player who will be most effective on the wing because of his strong wall play. Most top prospects are invisible if their A game isn’t there, but Martin finds ways to get involved physically, and those traits are translatable. If Martin’s scoring doesn’t translate, he’ll be a valuable member of a third line. The hard-nosed style is rare in today’s NHL, and Martin’s play style is attractive to many scouts who believe he’s the type of complementary player teams need to win in the playoffs.” — Rachel Doerrie, ESPN

Bruins Fit:

You can’t really have enough players like Brady Martin.

He plays a style that’s been a hallmark of Bruins hockey longer than he’s been alive, and he’s unlike anything else the organization already has in its system.

He’s not as skilled as a Matthew Poitras or Fabian Lysell, or as big and physical as, say, a Riley Duran. Instead, he’s a solid mix, which will likely help him transition to the pro game faster than any of the other recent first-round Bruins draft selections.

Surely you’d like to bring in a player with a bit more upside with the seventh overall pick, but that just doesn’t seem to exist in this year’s draft.

If he’s still available when it comes time for the Bruins to make their selection, Martin will be a nice consolation.