Bruins Draft Target Profile: Roger McQueen

The Boston Bruins hold the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

With it, they hope to land a player who can make an impact at the NHL level in a short amount of time and eventually become a foundational piece for the franchise for years to come.

The only problem is, there aren’t many players in this year’s draft who fit that mold. There is no Connor McDavid or Macklin Celebrini-type who is head and shoulders above the rest of the class. Even if there was, they’d be off the board long before the Bruins make their pick.

So between now and draft night, we’re going to profile each and every prospect who could potentially be available to the Bruins. We’ll look over their measurables, scouting report, what experts have to say about them, and ultimately determine how they fit the needs of the Bruins now and long-term.

Today’s prospect: Roger McQueen

Tale of The Tape:

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 8th Among North American Skaters

Position: Center

Height: 6-5″

Weight: 197 pounds

Shoots: Right

Team: Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Comparison: Quinton Byfield

Scouting Report:

“A Unicorn.”

“Possibly the most talented player in the entire draft.”

That’s how many experts and scouts are labeling the towering center of the Brandon Wheat Kings, Roger McQueen. An above-average skater with a strong shot, good hands, and a sharp hockey IQ all packaged into a 6’5″ frame that gives him a physical advantage over almost anyone who might stand between him and the net, McQueen has the makeup to be a dominant force in the attacking zone.

That all sounds great, but what’s the catch? Why are we talking about the Bruins taking him at No. 7 when everything suggests he should be off the board long before it’s their turn to pick?

McQueen comes with a significant risk, as he appeared in just 17 games this season for the Wheat Kings due to a back injury he first suffered last year. McQueen was still effective when he was on the ice, registering 20 points in those 17 games, but his long-term health is a major red flag that teams are staying wary of.

What Experts Think:

“McQueen got off to a great start to the season before a back injury sidelined him in the fall. He returned for a handful of games toward the end of the year. He’s a 6-foot-5 center who, when healthy, can skate and has high-end offensive skills. His reach and hands can let him break shifts open, especially when he’s attacking with tempo. I wouldn’t call McQueen a truly high-end playmaker, but he sees the ice well, makes difficult plays and can create in the high percentage areas. McQueen is big, but what scouts will love is that he uses his big frame. He has an edge in his play, and even after a near season-long injury, he returned and played with bite. He projects as a potential No. 1 center who can play big minutes in the NHL, presuming his health checks out.” — Corey Pronman, The Athletic

“McQueen might be the riskiest pick given he played just 20 games between the regular season and the playoffs. But he was productive, physical, and brought so much to the table that very few else possess in this draft. McQueen has a big 6-foot-5 frame and plays with the skill of a 5-foot-11 speedster. He can shoot, pass and intimidate all in one shift. A back injury is a tough one to overcome fully, but his pure talent is undeniable. Few players have the pure upside that McQueen does.” — Steven Ellis, DailyFaceoff

“McQueen may be the most scrutinized prospect in the Top 10. He missed a large portion of this season with what was believed to be a back injury and then an unspecified lower-body injury, but he did return to play regular season (17 total – eight before the injury, nine after) and playoff games (three) in March. His ranking comes with a notable asterisk. At this particular moment in time, none of our scouts surveyed said they would be comfortable taking McQueen where they currently rated him — eight of the 10 had him between Nos. 3 and 10 with two more saying they’ve already red flagged him due to the spectre of injury. The majority of those eight scouts who see the towering centre, if healthy, as a bona fide top 10 prospect said the final decision would ultimately rest with their team’s doctor.” — Bob McKenzie, TSN

Bruins Fit:

McQueen’s mix of size and skill makes him seem like an ideal fit for the Bruins.

But for all that McQueen has to offer, his injury history makes him a risk they cannot afford to take.

There’s also the old adage when it comes to players like McQueen–that they typically take longer to develop because they have to learn how to use their size. The Bruins already have one such prospect in their system with last year’s first-round selection Dean Letourneau, and adding another would only be redundant.

The Bruins–and more importantly, Don Sweeney— need to hit on this pick. They are in no position to gamble, not even for a potentially lucrative payout.