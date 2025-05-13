REPORT: Bruins Among Finalists For Top Coaching Candidate Nearing Decision

There hasn’t been much movement on the NHL coaching carousel lately, but that could change as soon as this week.

According to a report by Darren Dreger of TSN, free agent coaching candidate Rick Tocchet is on the verge of deciding which team he will join, and the Boston Bruins are among those he’s considering.

Strong indications this week Rick Tocchet will soon land another NHL head coaching job. Philly, Boston, Seattle believed to be among the top contenders. The Flyers want to be aggressive. Good fit. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 13, 2025

Tocchet, 61, has amassed a 286-265-87 record across his nine years as a head coach in the NHL. He most recently served behind the bench for the Vancouver Canucks from 2022-24, and received the Jack Adams Award as the league’s best head coach two years ago. However, things seemingly fell apart in Vancouver this past season.

With their locker room in turmoil, the Canucks wildly underperformed, leading to them missing the playoffs and Tocchet eventually opting out of his contract with the club.

As soon as he hit the open market, Tocchet quickly became one of the top candidates available, with teams searching for a new bench boss jumping at the opportunity to interview him.

Along with the Bruins, the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken are also believed to be teams that Tocchet is considering.

Tocchet, of course, spent 11 years with the Flyers as a player, and Philadelphia has long seemed to be an obvious spot for him to land this summer.

The Bruins have been in need of a new head coach ever since firing Jim Montgomery this past November. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said following the NHL Draft Lottery last week that the hiring process is “ongoing” but that he had not yet begun in-person interviews with candidates, as some are currently still coaching in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.