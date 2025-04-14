Bruins Prospect Beginning to Look Like A Solution To Massive Problem

The Boston Bruins have a long list of issues to fix this upcoming offseason. But more than anything else, they need to find more players outside of David Pastrak who can generate offense.

While he certainly can’t be the only solution to that problem, Fabian Lysell looks like he’s at least a part of it after the rookie forward scored his first NHL goal on Sunday during a 4-1 Bruins win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

“It feels really good,” Lysell said. “There’s not a lot of games left to be able to do it. It was nice to see it go in.”

With the Bruins already leading by a goal in the middle of the second period, a tripping penalty by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ville Koivunen gave them the chance to double their lead on the man-advantage.

After Pavel Zacha carried the puck into the attacking zone and won a battle for it along the side boards, he pivoted and whipped a pass over to a waiting Lysell at the back door for a tap-in goal that made it 2-0 Boston.

“Pav did a really nice move and was able to find me at the back door,” said Lysell. “I was just trying to get it on that and was fortunate enough to see it go in. ”

While recording major milestones is a positive for Lysell, seeing the game slow down for him is even more important.

The former 2021 first-round pick struggled in his first handful of games with the Bruins after being called up to the NHL. Even though he has all the speed and skill in the world, he was far too reliant on it and would stubbornly skate himself into trouble by trying to take on multiple defenders at once by himself.

That hasn’t been the case this week, as he tallied two points across three games. More often than not, Lysell opted to make the correct play rather than the hard one.

“He’s doing some good things with the puck at times offensively,” said Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco. “He’s attacking through the neutral zone and the offensive zone. There are some things to like in his game, that’s for sure.”

Once Boston wraps up its season this Tuesday, Lysell will return to the minors and continue his development by helping the Providence Bruins chase the Calder Cup.

Finishing the year strong in the AHL will only improve Lysell’s chances of earning a full-time job at the NHL level next season.

As of now, the Bruins’ roster is littered with question marks.

Lysell is starting to look like an answer.