Morgan Geekie’s Big Year Leaves Bruins with Big Questions

Nothing has gone the way the Boston Bruins expected this season.

They did not expect to fire their head coach after only 20 games. They did not expect to trade away their captain and most certainly did not expect to miss the playoffs for the first time in nine years.

But most of all, neither the Bruins nor anyone else, for that matter, ever expected Morgan Geekie to be one of their top contributors.

While the team itself has struggled, Geekie has flourished by piecing together the first 30-goal campaign of his career.

It’s why he was one of the few pieces the Bruins held onto while they had a fire sale at the trade deadline and why he’ll be a high priority for them this offseason when he becomes a restricted free agent.

However, before the Bruins sit down with Geekie’s representatives, they’ll first have to weigh whether or not they can expect this level of production from him in the future.

“Anytime you can reach a milestone like that, it’s something that you’ll cherish and something that they can’t take away from you,” Geekie said. “I think my game has evolved this year, especially. I mean, even since I got to Boston, it’s evolved, but it’s taken even more steps this year. I’m just going to try to keep growing and keep adding to my game and try to be even more complete player.”

Geekie has been a revelation for the Bruins, ranking second on the team in scoring with 55 points and 31 goals.

However, this season is an otherwise an outlier for Geekie. Entering the 2024-25 campaign, his career average was only 7.8 goals per season after he scored double-digit goals for the first time last year.

It must also be noted that much of Geekie’s production has come while skating alongside David Pastrnak, who has accumulated over 100 points for the third straight season.

As easy as it may be to attribute Geekie’s output to Pastrnak, he sees it as a bargaining chip in his favor.

“From my point of view, I think we read off each other pretty well,” said Geekie. “I just try to find spots to get open for him. I think that’s a skill I’ve grown over these last couple of months.”

It doesn’t matter to Geekie whether or not he plays with Pastrnak again next season. He’d be just as content returning to the role he’s played for the majority of his career on the third line and killing penalties if it means the Bruins can return to form.

“We had success last year, and unfortunately, it didn’t go our way this year,” Geekie said. “Wherever I can fit in and help the team, whether that’s producing or whether that’s a checking role, I’d just love to be a part of it.”

No matter what, that will have to come with some sort of pay raise for Geekie.

When he first arrived in Boston prior to last season, the Bruins signed him as a depth forward to a modest two-year deal worth $4 million per season. But now, Geekie has become so much more than that as a scoring threat who can play on with one of the league’s elite players.

He’s shown the potential, but is it his new standard?

The Bruins handed out massive contracts to players like Elias Lindholm and Jeremy Swayman last summer, only for them to underwhelm this season. As they enter a rebuild, they can’t afford to pay Geekie and not get a return on their investment.

Geekie has arbitration rights, so the organization doesn’t have to give him a qualifying offer.

For all he’s done on the ice to boost his resumé, the Bruins still hold the leverage at the negotiating table, and only they know what to expect.

“I love it here, and I’d love to stay as long as I can,” said Geekie. “But it’s a long summer, and it’s a business at the end of the day. I thank the organization for all the opportunities.”