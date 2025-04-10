Bruins Make Riley Duran Latest Prospect to Get NHL Opportunity

The Boston Bruins are giving another young prospect a chance to prove himself at the NHL level, as they recalled forward Riley Duran on an emergency basis on Thursday.

The #NHLBruins have recalled Riley Duran on an emergency basis and sent Patrick Brown back down to AHL Providence. Duran was a sixth round pick back in 2020 and is from Woburn. — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) April 10, 2025

“I’m super excited,” Duran told reporters following the team’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. “Honestly, it’s a dream come true. It still hasn’t really hit me.”

In correspondence with calling up Duran, the Bruins sent forward Patrick Brown back down to AHL Providence.

A native of Woburn, MA, Duran was selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and has 16 points with 12 goals through 58 games in Providence this season.

But while Duran’s dreams of playing for his boyhood team have come true, the reality of it is a bit different than he imagined.

Many of the players he grew up cheering for are no longer with the Bruins after the team was stripped for spare parts at the NHL trade deadline.

“It’s a little weird being a B’s fan my whole life and finally being here, and they’re not in the playoffs,” said Duran. “It’s different, but jobs are open, and I’m just looking to play hard and see what happens.”

Duran is just the latest Bruins prospect to get an opportunity with the big club, as Fabian Lysell, Fraser Minten, and Michael Callahan all have been called up in recent weeks.

But while Lysell has speed and skill to spare and Minten possesses a two-way acumen well beyond his years, Duran plays with a bit of sandpaper to his game as a hard-driving forechecker and will play a role somewhere in the bottom six.

“He’s been a dependable player [in Providence],” said Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco. “He’s got some pace to his game, he’s got some size, and he’s got a good shot. He’s done a lot of penalty killing down there for them, so that’s something that we may involve him in here.”

Duran will make his NHL debut tonight as the Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.