Bruins vs. Blackhawks Preview: Lines, Notes & How To Watch

A pair of tanks collide tonight at TD Garden, where the Boston Bruins (32-38-9) will play host to the Chicago Blackhawks (22-46-10). Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop.

Riley Duran To Make NHL Debut:

Riley Duran is the latest Bruins prospect to get an opportunity at the NHL level. The Woburn, MA native will make his NHL debut tonight.

McAvoy and Kastelic Shutdown:

The Bruins may still have three games left on their schedule, but the season is already over for the injured Charlie McAvoy and Mark Kastelic.

Projected Bruins Lines:

Geekie – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Zacha – Mittlestadt- Lysell

Khusnutdinov – Minten- Lettieri

Koepke – Beecher – Lauko/Duran

Zadorov* – Jokiharju

Lohrei – Peeke

Callahan – Wotherspoon

Swayman

Korpisalo

* Zadorov’s status is questionable due to a family matter. Ian Mitchell will play if he’s unavailable.

Last Time Out:

The Bruins played spoiler on Tuesday night at Prudential Center in Newark, picking up a 7-2 win to deny the New Jersey Devils from punching their ticket to the playoffs.

The Opponent:

If you think it’s been a bad year for the Bruins, then you’ll think the season the Chicago Blackhawks have endured has been downright cruel.

The Blackhawks made several marquee additions during the offseason in hopes of making the next step in their rebuild, only to wind up right back where they started, near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Chicago has just two wins in its last 10 games following a shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Blackhawks enter action tonight carrying the worst road record of any team in the NHL, with only seven wins away from home all season.

Many familiar names line the Blackhawks’ roster, as it’s chock full of former Bruins, with Patrick Maroon, Nick Foligno, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Ryan Donato all now calling Chicago home.

Connor Bedard leads the team in scoring with 20 goals and 40 assists for 60 points.

Arvid Soderblom is expected to start in net tonight for Chicago. He holds a record of 8-18-7 with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .897 goals against average across 34 appearances.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Blackhawks from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN 360 or ESPN Plus for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.