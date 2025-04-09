Bruins Practice Report: Lysell May Just Have What It Takes

BRIGHTON, Mass.– The Boston Bruins were waiting for Fabian Lysell to make an impact.

Fabian Lysell was waiting to make an impact.

After being called up a few weeks ago to the NHL, it seemed the former first-round draft pick was out of his league. That was until Tuesday night, when Lysell recorded his career point, providing an assist on Casey Mittlestadt’s goal during Boston’s 7-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

“As for anything, it takes time to get comfortable and learn,” Lysell said following the team’s practice on Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena. “You have to learn the game and get to know all the players you’re playing with. All of that takes time. It’s just about building and trusting it, and then, eventually, the timing and everything starts making more sense.”

Through his first eight games with the Bruins, the rookie was overly reliant on his game-breaking speed, hoping that alone would be enough to make plays at the NHL level.

It was not.

Far too often, Lysell would skate himself into trouble and take multiple defenders at once in hopes of gaining entry into the offensive zone, only to have the door slammed in his face.

Against the Devils, things finally began to open up.

Fabian Lysell was very good last night. Here’s some tape of what I liked from him. Lots of great zone entries, had a few shots, broke up a play or two as well. Good to see. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/XfA3SCTaDn — Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) April 9, 2025

“He was on the attack last night more,” said Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco. ” I thought he played a good game. You could see flashes in his game of carrying the puck through the neutral zone, attacking, making some plays, and executing some plays coming into the offensive zone, which was nice to see. I thought that was one of his better games since he’s been here.”

Lysell is still far from a complete product. He must continue to make steps over the final three games of the regular season with the Bruins as well as over the summer if he hopes to earn a permanent role with the team next year.

While Lysell mentioned he hopes to improve upon his best assets, namely the speed and skill that make him so dangerous in transition, the smaller areas of his game need some fine-tuning.

“To become more reliable,” Sacco said when asked what Lysell needs to work on moving forward. “In small plays, board plays, that’s the one area we’re going to continue to work with him on. The ability to get pucks out along the wall when you’re getting pinched down by a defenseman. It’s a skill, and it takes a lot of work, and it takes some strength. I think that’s the one area where he can continue to build his game.”

Korpisalo Nominated For Masterson Trophy:

Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was named the club’s nominee for the 2025 Bill Masterson Trophy by the Boston chapter of the PWHA on Wednesday. The Masterson is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Korpisalo expressed after practice how honored he was to be nominated, but he also couldn’t help but feel surprised.

Perhaps that’s due to the limited playing time he’s received during his first year with the Bruins while backing up Jeremy Swayman.

While Korpisalo’s opportunities have been few and far between, he’s largely served the Bruins well when he’s had the chance to play, as he holds a record of 10-10-3 with a 2.98 goals against average and a .891 save percentage through 23 starts.

“I’ve had some good moments and not so good moments,” said Korpisalo. “As I said before, we go as a group. I started pretty well. The last half, like it’s been for all of us, pretty, pretty tough. I’ve been working on my game throughout the year. It doesn’t matter what gets thrown at you.”

Playing the role of the understudy has been a new experience for Korpisalo. He’s either been the starter or, at the very least, split time in net at his previous stops before arriving in Boston.

“You just stay patient and make the most out of it when you have the chance,” Korpisalo said. “Of course, whatever you do daily, that’s the key. You stay sharp in practice and do everything you can to prepare yourself. When you get the nod, go out there and have fun.”

Missing Z’s:

Both Pavel Zacha and Nikita Zadorov missed Bruins practice.

According to Sacco, Zacha was absent due to maintenance and is expected to be available tomorrow night against the Chicago Blackhawks. Zadorov’s status is less certain, as he tends to a family matter.

Injury Updates:

Mark Kastelic was back with the main group at practice, this time in a regular contact jersey, after missing the last nine games with an upper-body injury.

Mark Kastelic is back skating with the #NHLBruins at practice today in a regular contact jersey. — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) April 9, 2025

Charlie McAvoy was a full participant as well and continues to rehab a shoulder injury that’s held him out of action since the 4 Nations Face-Off.

There is no timeline for either player’s return to the lineup.

Bruins Practice Lines:

Geekie – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Brown – Mittlestadt – Lysell

Khusnutdinov – Minten – Lettieri

Koepke – Beecher – Lauko

Lohrei – Peeke

Callahan – Wotherspoon

Mitchell – Jokiharju

Swayman

Korpisalo

Extras: Kastelic, McAvoy