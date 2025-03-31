NHL Betting
Bruins Playoff Odds Hit ZERO; New Odds for First Pick
Mathematically, the Boston Bruins are still alive in the playoff chase.
Realistically, they’re toast and have hit absolute zero in the latest MoneyPuck odds. Zero-point-zero.
After losing their last eight games in a row, the Bruins have fallen behind the lifeless Pittsburgh Penguins and are now in the realm of teams like the lowly Philadelphia Flyers and perpetually rebuilding Buffalo Sabres.
It was obviously over when general manager Don Sweeney made sweeping moves at the trade deadline, selling off pieces such as Brandon Carlo, Charlie Colyle, and the team’s captain Brad Marchand, that he had lost all hope on the Bruins’ season.
Not even NHL betting had any reason to believe, as the Bruins’ tragic number is down to just nine.
But while the Bruins have fallen so far off down the stretch, they’ve quickly risen up the draft board.
If the season were to end today, the Bruins would have the seventh overall pick (not counting any movement due to the NHL lottery). With Pittsburgh beating the Ottawa Senators Sunday, Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of the Bruins–giving the Bruins a 7.6 percent chance to win the first overall pick.
The current consensus top pick is defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters out of the OHL.
Last summer, James Hagens of Boston College was believed to be the top prospect in this year’s draft class. However, his stock has taken a hit, with some draft rankings now placing him as low as fifth after he had just an average campaign for the Eagles this year,
With a few more losses, the Bruins could fall as low as fourth overall selection, which would boost their chances of landing the top pick to 8.5 percent. While those odds are slim, the Bruins could still potentially have their choice of several high-end prospects in the top-heavy 2025 NHL Draft.
Now more than ever, it seems like an increasingly good deal to take any one of the Bruins’ opponents, as FanDuel research frequently spots the top three players to score on any given day.
The Bruins have just eight games remaining on their schedule this year. They are a full two points behind Pittsburgh but remain in a gaggle of three teams hovering just below 70 points in the standings: Philadelphia, Buffalo, and the Seattle Kraken.
The San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks have the top two spots secured. San Jose has registered just 49 points this season and is on line to make the first overall selection for the second year in a row. The hapless youngsters in Chicago have just 5 points.
Boston will face Chicago, as well as Pittsburgh and Buffalo, before the regular season concludes.
At the beginning of the year, those games meant little to a Bruins team expecting to make another run to the playoffs. Now, a few more losses aren’t such a bad thing.
KK
March 31, 2025 at 3:49 pm
Send McAvoy to Providence for conditioning. Or the practise facility.
Dn’t waste the opportunity dfor a better pick.The season is toast.
Too bad Mac played at 4 Nations and was trying to extend his legacy wth that massive hit on McDavid. Hurt himself? and cost his team.
KK
March 31, 2025 at 3:50 pm
Rick W Murray
March 31, 2025 at 5:46 pm
It doesn’t matter what pick Sweeney goes for, he is worst judge of talent in nhl history look at the 2015 draft.
Look at Dean Létourneau Boston College 3 assists in 36 games. Another Zach Hamill reject. Sweeney and Neely have to go. Take red light Swaywoman with you. Put him on waivers just get him out. Go with Dipietro the rest of season.
Mrbruin4
March 31, 2025 at 6:21 pm
Rick your lack of knowledge of the bruins is astounding. Dean is a min 3 years away from pro high ceiling pic. Do some research before you post Read what college coach says about his game etc etc. or all other scouts for that matter. Your negative drivel is in several sites with only thing tying them together is your total negative comments and lack of knowledge. Boycott remember ??? It was your banter for weeeks
Rick W Murray
March 31, 2025 at 6:39 pm
Mrbruin4 why don’t you go crawling back to your old base Spector you old senile fart.
I have watched at least a dozen Boston College games the guy is useless. Now before you come on here with your high a mighty drivel you might want to watch a few college games yourself fool and see what the heck you’re driving at. You are the one that’s uninformed.By the way I played hockey til my late teens.
Suffered a dislocated right shoulder, broken hands, nose, cracked ribs, & a busted up knee still play hockey with my old teammates, so shut your miserable old face.
JustJim
March 31, 2025 at 7:48 pm
Gee, Rick, I got that busted up just in bar fights. Never could skate. My hat’s off to ya!