Boston Bruins
Fantucchio: Jeremy Swayman Is Getting Exactly What He Asked For
Jeremy Swayman wanted to fight on Sunday night. But as he challenged Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper, the referees denied him the chance.
It was one the few times Swayman didn’t get what he wanted this year.
Since the very start of the season, the Boston Bruins have given the goalie everything he’s asked for, making him their unequivocal starter in net and paying him more than $64 million for the next eight years to do so.
But, so far, all that’s led to is Swayman having the worst year statistical season of his career and the Bruins, in all likelihood, missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade, partly because of it.
Sunday night set a new low point for Swayman.
As much as he wanted to fight, and as much as many wanted to see it, that didn’t overshadow the fact that he allowed seven goals on 23 shots against in what turned out to be Boston’s sixth straight loss.
While Swayman has been far from the only problem for the Bruins during this miserable stretch, he’s done little to stop the bleeding.
In each of the four games he’s started over this miserable stretch, Swayman has allowed four goals or more, resulting in an abysmal .815 save percentage with a -3.86 goals saved above average, according to Natural Stat Trick.
“I want to give this team a chance to win every night, and I haven’t done that in the last two games,” Swayman said to reporters in Los Angeles following the loss to the Kings. “That’s something that I’m going to work on. I’m not giving up. I’m keeping my chin up. I’m not getting the results right now, but I owe these guys better. I owe a hell of a lot of people a lot better, and that’s exactly what I’m going
to do.”
Swayman tried to do that when he tried to fight Kuemper after the Los Angeles netminder put Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov in a headlock down at the other end of the ice.
“He touched one of my guys,” said Swayman. “That was something that I’m not going to accept. It just comes down to sticking up for my teammates. I don’t care who it is. It’s a guy in black and gold, and you’re not going to touch them without getting contested. I care about every one of these guys like a brother. That’s just the way I felt, and I felt like it was my turn to step up.”
Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov didn’t appear to see it that way.
“Is that what it is?” Zadorov responded when asked if he appreciated Swayman’s attempt to stand up for Khusnutdinov. “I don’t know. No comment.”
Really not sure how to interpret this
Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco also didn’t sing Swayman’s praises afterward and gave a non-comittal answer when asked about the fight that never was.
“I just feel like tonight’s game was more about…there was some intensity involved in the game,” said Sacco. “In that period there, and I just feel like we needed to be better as a team there in that situation.”
The comments from Zadorov and Sacco may have more to do with the team in general. After all, the defense has looked inept and only slightly better than the offense, which has completely evaporated over the last few weeks with the Bruins failing to record more than 20 shots on goal in five of their last six outings.
However, after trading away captain Brad Marchand, along with key veteran pieces such as Brandon Carlo and Charlie Coyle, the Bruins have turned the franchise over to a new generation, and Swayman is a major part of it.
The sentiments expressed by Zadorov and Sacco, whether directed at Swayman or not, still fall largely on his shoulders, and that’s exactly what he asked for.
JohnnyM
March 25, 2025 at 12:55 pm
A new generation and pumpkin head is a major part of it?? They’ve injected the franchise with cancer! Ullmark was the far better choice, as a teammate, as a goalie, as a quiet leader, by example. Pumpkin Head was sooo eager for retribution due to HIS decision to take the Bruins to arbitration, that he disrupted nearly every team aspect. He held the team hostage, clearly displayed ME over all else,and although I don’t begrudge anyone from earning a living, optics that matter. Sweeney and Neeley allowed it, they knew who, what, they were dealing with and if they missed reading the room that badly, that makes this even worse. They’re responsible, the downward spiral absolutely could have, should have, been avoided! Even though it’s more likely than not, that ownership signed off on trading tge 5 players, exploring other options in place of Neeley and Sweeney should be highly considered.
OTH
March 25, 2025 at 1:15 pm
The fact that Korpisalo has a better GAA and better win pct speaks volumes. His teammates prefer playing in front of him. Swayman is a cancer. Rip the band aid off and trade him for half price. Likely no one will take him. You will notice he uses the first person a lot when he is interviewed.
Mike
March 25, 2025 at 4:39 pm
Hey, hockey geniuses the delta between Sway and Korp is only .4 (.896 vs .892) Not sure you all understand the game. Not every shot is equal. The defensive break downs, giving up quality scoring opportunities and the total lack of offense speaks volumes to why Sways numbers are horrendous. How many times has Lohrei or Z turned the puck over? Typically the Bs are halfway through the game and have 8 shots on net. There is no offense and the Bs best defensemen are injured. From this time last year there are 12 players skating on other teams. e.g. Debrusk who is the leading goal scorer on Van. and the Bs have E. Lindholm. If you want to rip apart Sway maybe you should consider E.Lindholm too or the wasted PT given to Zacha. It is the entire team, coaches and execs who are responsible. All the trades and movement was a complete waste. Bs aren’t a better team. Execs need to own that.
JohnnyM
March 25, 2025 at 10:03 pm
Heya Mr. Snarky, while I agree with you on your other points, less DeBrusk, Mr. Pumpkin Head has allowed 4 goals or more in 18 of his starts, Korpisalo, only 5 times! You also failed to mention that the cancer has a GA of 3.12 while Korpisalo is 2.75, big difference! Same D in front of him, same pathetic Lohrei mucking up at nearly every turn, especially in his own end. Korpisalo appears quite a bit quicker laterally and let’s not forget, most thought this guy was rubbish, questioned trading for him.
Look, I’m obviously not a Swayman fan, though, he earned it. I was when he first came up, then his cranium swelled.
No question the franchise hierarchy is to blame. The roster, all Sweeney. The recent trades, likely Sweeney and Neeley. Although I like Zadorov’s grit, size, his penalties are abysmal. Lindholm, I see quit in this guy, which is what I saw in DeBrusk. Half asssing it, giving up on plays, can’t stomach seeing it! Either way, 10 years have passed since Sweeney slid into the role. Cassidy doing what he did with the B’s elsewhere, wasn’t a fan of the philosopher, Sacco, looks like he just crawled out of bed! They need better, much better talent evaluators, a coach that’ll light’em up when they deserve it and their historic identity needs a come-back! I don’t know if this means Bergy, Chara and or other recently retired stalwarts taking the helm, just not the 2 their currently!