Bruins Tank Keeps Rolling In Loss To Sharks

As they approached the NHL trade deadline, the Bruins had to decide which direction they were heading in. Following the NHL trade deadline, it’s clear which way they’re going.

The tank is in full effect for the Bruins as they’ve now lost 13 of their last 16 games, including five in a row, after falling to the San Jose Sharks 3-1 at SAP Center on Saturday night.

Boston was in position to win the game with the score tied 1-1 in the third period but gave up the go-ahead goal to Lucas Carlsson with 3:23 left to play.

A replay of the goal appeared to show that the Sharks were offsides as they entered the zone, but Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco thought otherwise and opted not to challenge the play.

William Eklund broke a scoreless early in the second period to make it 1-0 San Jose. As Macklin Celebrini skated the puck through the neutral zone in transition, he drew the attention of three Bruins defenders, leaving Eklund wide open to collect a cross-ice pass and snap a wrist shot through the legs of Joonas Korpisalo.

Korpisalo, who has seldomly been deployed by the Bruins lately, finished with 19 saves on 21 shots.

It wasn’t until late in the middle frame that the Bruins knotted the score again.

Boston was merely going for a line change as it dumped the puck deep into the San Jose end from the neutral zone. However, Sharks netminder Alexandar Georgiev mishandled it behind his own net. With a heavy forecheck coming off the bench, the Bruins created a turnover that led to Casey Mittlestadt scoring his 13th goal of the season and second since arriving in Boston.

Mittlestadt has been one of the few bright spots on the Bruins roster in the last few weeks. Outside of him, Morgan Geekie, and David Pastrnak, it’s hard to identify many other players who’ve made a consistent impact during this miserable stretch.

The loss drops the Bruins’ record to 30-32-9 with 11 games left to play on their schedule. Boston will visit the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.