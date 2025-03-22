Bruins at Sharks Preview: Lines, Notes, & How To Watch

The Boston Bruins (30-31-9) are in search of a much-needed as they continue their five-game road trip tonight against the San Jose Sharks (18-42-9) at SAP Center. Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop.

Lysell In The Lineup:

Fabian Lysell already debuted for the Bruins earlier this season, but that was merely a one-off appearance. Starting tonight, he’ll receive his first extended opportunity in the NHL.

Projected Bruins Lines:

Geekie – Zacha – Pastrnak

Koepke – Mittlestadt – Lettieri

Khusnutdinov – E. Lindholm – Lysell

Beecher – Brown – Lauko

Zadorov – Jokiharju

Lohrei – Peeke

Wotherspoon – Callahan

Korpisalo

Swayman

Last Time Out:

The Bruins haven’t found much success on home ice lately, and they didn’t fair any better away from it, either, as they began their road trip with a 5-1 loss to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Boston registered just 19 shots on goal in the 5-1 loss, making it the third game in a row in which they were held under 20 shots on goal. The Bruins kept pace with Vegas through the game’s first 20 minutes but fell behind in the middle frame, where they once again allowed a goal in the final two minutes of a period. Pavel Dorofeyev scored a hat trick for the Golden Knights, while Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves on 32 shots in net for the Bruins.

It wasn’t until the 17:49 mark of the third period that Morgan Geekie finally got Boston on the board with his 24th goal of the season as the Bruins lost their fourth straight game.

The Opponent:

If there was ever a team to face when you’re in the middle of a four-game losing streak, the San Jose Sharks are it.

The Sharks are once again at the very bottom of the league, sitting dead last with only 45 points in the standings. But while the numbers paint a disparaging picture, there have been plenty of reasons for future hope in San Jose this season.

Macklin Celebrini has come as advertised as the top pick in this past year’s draft and paces the Sharks in scoring with 50 points in 57 games. Along with Lexington, MA native Will Smith, Celebrini headlines a budding young core in San Jose that is beginning to take shape under first-year head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Nevertheless, the Sharks are still a long way off from being any sort of a contender. Allowing 3.68 goals per game, they are the worst defensive team in the NHL this season and aren’t much better at scoring goals for themselves.

Goaltending has also been a problem, as the Sharks have used five different netminders this season. Alexander Georgiev will get his first turn in net in a week tonight and enters play with a record of 5-16-1, a 3.84 goals-against average, and a .875 save percentage.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Sharks from SAP Center is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN 360 or ESPN Plus for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.