Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Bruins vs. Lightning Preview: Lines, Notes, and How To Watch

Published

13 hours ago

on

boston-bruins-tampa-bay-lightning

The Boston Bruins (30-29-8) look to rebound from a bad loss as they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning (37-23-5) to TD Garden tonight. Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

Jokiharju Hoping To Join Bruins For Long-Term:

Henri Jokiharju has impressed in his first few games with the Bruins and hopes it will lead to a contract extension at the end of the year.

Henri Jokiharju Hoping To Turn Early Success With Bruins Into Contract Extension

Projected Bruins Lines:

Geekie – Zacha – Pastrnak

Koepke – Mittlestadt – Lettieri

Khusnutdinov – E. Lindholm – Lauko

Beecher – Brown – Kastelic

Lohrei – Peeke

Zadorov – Jokiharju

Wotherspoon – Mitchell

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

Whatever sense of optimism the Bruins built for themselves with two emotional wins following the trade deadline was quickly washed away as they lost 6-3 to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Bruins Have Bubble Burst In Ottawa

The Opponent:

It was only a week ago that the Bruins last saw the Lightning and defeated them 4-0 down in Tampa. Things haven’t gone much better for the Bolts since, as they’re in the midst of a three-game losing streak after falling to the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout Thursday night.

Still, Tampa remains comfortably in a playoff position, occupying third place in the Atlantic Division with 79 points and a record of 37-23-5.

As always, the Lightning possess one of the NHL’s best offenses, as they’re scoring 3.49 goals per game (2nd) and are operating a 26.1 percent clip on the power play (5th). Nikita Kucherov is, of course, the man to watch tonight, as his 92 points rank third across the entire league.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start in net tonight for Tampa, holding a record of 30-18-8 with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Lightning from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on ESPN Plus or NESN 360 for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.

FOLLOW ANDREW FANTUCCHIO ON 𝕏: @A_FANTUCCHIO

FOLLOW BOSTON HOCKEY NOW ON 𝕏 AND FACEBOOK

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Bruins Team and Cap Info

Link to Boston Bruins PuckPedia page