Bruins vs. Lightning Preview: Lines, Notes, and How To Watch

The Boston Bruins (30-29-8) look to rebound from a bad loss as they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning (37-23-5) to TD Garden tonight. Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

Jokiharju Hoping To Join Bruins For Long-Term:

Henri Jokiharju has impressed in his first few games with the Bruins and hopes it will lead to a contract extension at the end of the year.

Projected Bruins Lines:

Geekie – Zacha – Pastrnak

Koepke – Mittlestadt – Lettieri

Khusnutdinov – E. Lindholm – Lauko

Beecher – Brown – Kastelic

Lohrei – Peeke

Zadorov – Jokiharju

Wotherspoon – Mitchell

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

Whatever sense of optimism the Bruins built for themselves with two emotional wins following the trade deadline was quickly washed away as they lost 6-3 to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The Opponent:

It was only a week ago that the Bruins last saw the Lightning and defeated them 4-0 down in Tampa. Things haven’t gone much better for the Bolts since, as they’re in the midst of a three-game losing streak after falling to the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout Thursday night.

Still, Tampa remains comfortably in a playoff position, occupying third place in the Atlantic Division with 79 points and a record of 37-23-5.

As always, the Lightning possess one of the NHL’s best offenses, as they’re scoring 3.49 goals per game (2nd) and are operating a 26.1 percent clip on the power play (5th). Nikita Kucherov is, of course, the man to watch tonight, as his 92 points rank third across the entire league.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start in net tonight for Tampa, holding a record of 30-18-8 with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Lightning from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on ESPN Plus or NESN 360 for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.