Bruins Brief: New Schedule? Extensions, Extensions, Extensions

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Saturday, March 15, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

NHL News & Rumors:

Potential New Schedule Format: The NHL is considering making some pretty significant changes to the regular season schedule, including extending it to 84 games a year and getting rid of future all-star games.

Knights Lock Up Hill: When the Vegas Golden Knights move, they move fast. Rumblings of an extension with goalie Adin Hill surfaced late Thursday night. By Friday morning, they had him locked up to a six-year deal worth $6.25 million a season.

Isles Nearing Deal with Palmieri: After almost trading him away at the NHL trade deadline, the New York Islanders are close to signing Kyle Palmieri to a long-term contract extension.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Hurricanes: 4, Red Wings: 2

Oilers: 2, Islanders: 1 (OT)

Jets:4, Stars:1

Avalanche: 4, Flames: 2

Ducks: 2, Predators: 1

Kraken: 4, Utah: 2

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils, 3 p.m.

Washington Capitals vs. San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m.

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings, 8 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Florida: Seeing Brad Marchand don the No. 63 for the Florida Panthers will never look right, but he’s not the first to do it or even the best.

Detroit: Playing in a high-octane lineup, Jonathan Berggren will have to steal some ice time if he hopes to play more for the Detroit Red Wings.

New Jersey: A three-game winning streak for the New Jersey Devils has come in an unfamiliar fashion.

Philadelphia: Goaltender has been a fluctuating position for the Philadelphia Flyers over the last number of years. Could a reunion with one of their former netminders finally bring them the stability they’ve been seeking?