Bruins Brief: What Led to Marchand Fallout; Marner Could Be Next

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Monday, March 10, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

How Contract Talks With Marchand Fell Apart: Brad Marchand wanted to stay with the Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins wanted to keep Brad Marchand. And yet, Brad Marchand is now a member of the Florida Panthers. How could this be? New details reveal how contract negotiations between the Bruins and Marchand fell apart.

NHL News & Rumors:

The Deals That Didn’t Get Done: Mikko Rantanen ended up getting traded to the Dallas Stars, but he nearly went to the Toronto Maple Leafs or even the Edmonton Oilers, and that’s just a few of the deals that didn’t get done at the deadline.

Marner and Maple Leafs The Talk of the Offseason: In that proposed deal that would’ve sent Rantanen to Toronto, Mitch Marner would’ve been part of the return for Carolina. Now, Marner and the Maple Leafs have their own contract negotiations to settle this summer.

Ovechkin On Cusp of History: Alexander Ovechkin‘s chase for the all-time goal record has reached single digits, as he’s now only nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky.

