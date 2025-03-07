Bruins Trade Charlie Coyle To Colorado Avalanche

Whether you want to call it a retool or a rebuild, the Boston Bruins are drastically reshaping the fabric of their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and Charlie Coyle is the latest player heading out the door.

First reported by Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, the Bruins traded Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday afternoon.

In exchange for Coyle and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Bruins are reportedly receiving forward Casey Mittlestadt, prospect Will Zellers, and a conditional second-round draft pick in 2025.

Coyle, 33, has spent the last seven years as a member of the Bruins, appearing in 452 games for the team. He has struggled this season, posting 22 points with 15 goals in 64 games. Coyle has one year remaining on his contract after this season with a cap hit of $5.25 million.

Mittlestadt, 26, was acquired by the Avalanche ahead of last year’s trade deadline from the Buffalo Sabres. He has 230 points with 77 goals across 420 career games. Mittestadt has two years remaining on his contract, with an average annual salary of $5.75 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent when his contract expires.

Zellers, 18, is currently playing for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. He was a fourth-round pick by the Avalanche in this past year’s draft.

This is the third trade the Bruins have made in the lead-up to the NHL trade deadline. Along with Coyle, they’ve so far shipped out forwards Trent Frederic, Max Jones, and Justin Brazeau, receiving a combination of four draft picks, as well as forwards Jakub Lauko, Marat Khusnutdinov, and defense prospect Max Wanner.

The Bruins continue to listen to trade offers on team captain Brad Marchand with less than 30 minutes until the NHL trade deadline.

