BREAKING: Bruins Reportedly Trade Marchand and Carlo To Division Rivals

The day that no one that would ever come has arrived as the Boston Bruins have traded Brad Marchand.

After 16 years in Boston, Marchand is on his way to the Florida Panthers after he and the Bruins failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension. As if that wasn’t shocking enough on its own, the Bruins also traded Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Full details of either trade are not yet clear.

The two moves cap off what has been a chaotic trade deadline for the Bruins, which featured five separate trades, resulting in Trent Frederic, Justin Brazeau, and Charlie Coyle all being sent out the door as well.

These moves all but officially signal that the Bruins are heading toward a full-blown rebuild, as they’ve lost eight out of their last nine games and are three points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

This story will be updated.