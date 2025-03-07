Boston Bruins
BREAKING: Bruins Reportedly Trade Marchand and Carlo To Division Rivals
The day that no one that would ever come has arrived as the Boston Bruins have traded Brad Marchand.
After 16 years in Boston, Marchand is on his way to the Florida Panthers after he and the Bruins failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension. As if that wasn’t shocking enough on its own, the Bruins also traded Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Full details of either trade are not yet clear.
The two moves cap off what has been a chaotic trade deadline for the Bruins, which featured five separate trades, resulting in Trent Frederic, Justin Brazeau, and Charlie Coyle all being sent out the door as well.
These moves all but officially signal that the Bruins are heading toward a full-blown rebuild, as they’ve lost eight out of their last nine games and are three points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
This story will be updated.
Andre
March 7, 2025 at 3:37 pm
As of 3:35pm EST: All for it! Bs have to get younger…still don’t know return for Marchand and Coyle, but pretty sure they’ll get a #1 (and more) for Marchy.
Joe
March 7, 2025 at 4:08 pm
Sweeney you are an idiot. Marchand I hope you win another Stanley Cup. Why do you trade a right shot defenseman, when you know how hard it is to find one, that is a defensive defenseman like Carlo. I understand all the other trades, these last two, nope I don’t understand. I hope Marchand comes back next year and signs with the Bruins. He has some unfinished business in Boston. Why do you send Carlo to a decision rival and the same thing with Marchand. Wow.