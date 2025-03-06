Bruins Trade Justin Brazeau To Wild, Bring Back Old Friend

The Boston Bruins continue to sell off pieces ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and Justin Brazeau is just the latest.

According to multiple reports, the Bruins are trading Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild for forwards Jakub Lauko and Marat Khustnidinov and a sixth-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

#NHLBruins officially announce it's Brazeau heading to Minnesota for Jakub Lauko, Marat Khusnutdinov, and a sixth-rounder in 2026. — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) March 7, 2025

Brazeau, 27, is in the final year of his two-year contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. He made his NHL debut last year with the Bruins and earned a permanent spot on the roster this season. In 57 games this season, Brazeau has 20 points with 10 goals and 10 assists.

Lauko, 24, will return to Boston for his second stint with the Bruins. He spent the first two seasons of his career in black and gold before being traded to Minnesota this past summer in a deal that brought Vinni Lettieri to Boston. Lauko has posted six points with three goals in 38 games for the Wild this season. His speed and high motor will be welcome additions upon his return to the Bruins, as both elements have been sorely lacking from their lineup this season.

Khustnidinov, 22, is in his second NHL season. He’s appeared in 57 games for the Wild this year and has scored seven points with two goals.

The sixth-round draft choice in 2026 is Boston’s original selection, which they traded to Minnesota last season as part of a package for Pat Maroon.

Trading Brazeau is the second move the Bruins have made ahead of the NHL trade deadline. On Tuesday, they traded Trent Frederic and Max Jones to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for two draft picks and defense prospect Max Wanner.

The Bruins are expected to make more moves before the deadline, with players such as Brad Marchand, Morgan Geekie and Brandon Carlo believed to be of interest around the league.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. EST