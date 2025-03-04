Bruins Trade Trent Frederic To Edmonton In Three-Team Deal

The Boston Bruins have made their first move of trade deadline season, sending forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers as part of a three-team deal.

In exchange for Frederic and forward Max Jones, the Bruins received defense prospect Max Wanner, along with the second-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2025 and Edmonton’s fourth-round pick in 2026.

The New Jersey Devils are helping facilitate the trade by paying half of Frederic’s remaining salary. In exchange, they are getting back forward prospect Shane LaChance from the Oilers. Boston is paying the other half of Frederic’s contract and is sending forward Petr Hauser from New Jersey to Edmonton.

Per a release from the Oilers, the #NHLBruins are receiving Petr Hauser from New Jersey and sending him to Edmonton along with Trent Frederic and Max Jones for Max Wanner, a second-round pick in 2025 and a fourth-round pick next year. — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) March 4, 2025

Frederic, 27, has spent the entirety of his seven-year career thus far in Boston, scoring 109 points with 55 goals. An unrestricted free agent after this season, Frederic was considered one of the best Bruins trade chips despite the fact he’s had a down year, totaling only 15 points with eight goals through 57 games. Frederic has missed the last three games for the Bruins and is currently out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Jones, 27, signed a two-year deal as a free agent with the Bruins this past offseason but has spent most of the season playing with AHL Providence, appearing in just seven games at the NHL level this year.

Wanner, 21, was selected 212th overall by Edmonton in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft but has developed quickly over the course of two seasons with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL and projects to be a third-pairing defenseman at the NHL level. He will report to AHL Providence.

The NHL trade deadline is just three days away on Friday at 3 p.m. EST. After trading away Frederic, other Bruins players believed to be of interest around the league are Brad Marchand, Morgan Geekie, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo.

Boston will play its final home game before the deadline tonight against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden.