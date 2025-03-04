Bruins Lose More Than Leadership With Brad Marchand Injured

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Brad Marchand is the captain and the heart and soul of the Boston Bruins and is now the newest addition to their lengthy list of injuries.

Marchand needed help off the ice during the Bruins’ game last Saturday in Pittsburgh and did not return after taking a dangerous hit into the boards from Penguins defenseman P.O. Joseph. He’s now out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, leaving the Bruins without one of their primary offensive contributors and main source of leadership for the next three games and potentially more.

“We have some other guys that have good leadership qualities,” Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco said.”But I think when you lose your captain and obviously one of your better players, everybody has to step up in that department and make sure that their voices are being heard the right way and that they not just talk about it, but they go on and do it by example as well.”

Without Marchand in the lineup wearing a ‘C’ on his chest, the Bruins will have three players wearing an ‘A’ as Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo will serve as alternate captains alongside David Pastrnak.

“It’s an honor, and it’s another added incentive for myself,” said Coyle. “I got to be on and bring that leadership and do what I do to help play the right way and help the team win and do the best I can by leading by example. It’s things I already tried to do, but if anything, it’s another incentive. This is a big-time deal to have that. It’s an honor and a privilege, and you can’t forget that, so you gotta take advantage of that.”

As for Marchand’s spot in the lineup, Georgii Merkulov will take his place on the second line next to Coyle and Elias Lindholm. The 24-year-old forward earned a call-up from AHL Providence over the weekend and will now get an even bigger opportunity than originally expected.

“It’s just playing free and playing my game, which is huge,” Merkulov said. “You always get nervous playing with big-time players and big names, so I’m trying to be as relaxed as I can.”

Even before Marchand got hurt, the Bruins were already shorthanded with multiple players on the shelf, including defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm. Not only does Marchand’s injury take him out of action for the next few games, but it also could potentially take him out of trade talks ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

An unrestricted free agent after this season, Marchand has garnered plenty of interest on the trade market. While both he and the Bruins have stated they hope to agree on a contract extension, one has yet to materialize at this point, leaving the door open for the slight chance that he gets moved.

However, Marchand’s injury complicates matters as teams may not be willing to give up as much for him as they would’ve originally or may no longer be interested in him at all. Then again, the same was thought about Trent Frederic, who was traded on Tuesday to the Edmonton Oilers while still being out with a lower-body injury.

Either way, Marchand has played his last game for the Bruins for at least a little while, or perhaps ever.