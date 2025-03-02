Bruins Game Grades: Pastrnak Can’t Play Superman Forever

Over the last month and a half, David Pastrnak has been immortal for the Boston Bruins.

On Sunday, though, he looked mere mortal while the Bruins as a whole looked dead by comparison in a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Without a goal or an assist in the game, Pastrnak’s recent point streak came to an end at 17 games. In that span, he totaled 33 points with 15 goals and 18 assists, continuously picking the Bruins up whenever needed. They failed to do the same for him.

“There’s little things inside that we can figure out and maybe be better at, but we got to keep our details going the right way and dial those in,” Charlie Coyle said. “We’re going to get opportunities, and we’re going to finish. But you’re right on. We need that secondary scoring, and we need guys to take responsibility, including myself, and contribute that way.”

Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves in net for the Wild, although very few of the shots Boston fired his way posed any real threat.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco. “Not a lot of easy ice out there for both teams. It Felt almost like a playoff game out there. We have to find a way, obviously, to put one in the back of the net and get it behind the goaltender.”

Game Grades:

The Bruins: C-

From a structure standpoint, the Bruins played solid. But it takes more than just that to win.

There was a severe lack of energy, effort, and enthusiasm from the Bruins tonight. Yes, they were playing on the road in the second game of a back-to-back set. Yes, Marchand, Frederic, McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm were all unavailable with injuries. But that’s not an excuse when the team is barely staying alive in the playoff race.

With only a quarter of the season left to play, the Bruins can’t afford another game like this one may sink them for good.

Morgan Geekie: D

The team as a whole played without pace, but Morgan Geekie was the most egregious.

On a play in the second period, Geekie had the chance to beat out an icing call, only he stopped skating, which eventually led to Minnesota taking the lead off the ensuing faceoff in Boston’s defensive end.

Jeremy Swayman: A

Jeremy Swayman was the Bruins’ best player in the game, stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced.

Even then, the one puck that got by him hat was deflected out in front after the referees missed an obvious slashing call that would’ve sent the Bruins to the power play with the game still tied.

David Pastrnak: A

Even though Pastrnak’s point streak ended, he did all he could to extend it, attempting nine shots over a team-high 25:18 of ice time.

Georgii Merkulov: F

Georgii Merkulov was one of the standouts yesterday for the Bruins in Pittsburgh and had a huge opportunity to build on it against Minnesota with Marchand out of the lineup.

Aside from taking a minor penalty for hooking, the young forward was invisible as he failed to attempt a single shot in 13:09 of ice time.

Many have complained about the lack of chances Merkulov has received at the NHL level this year, but it’s hard to argue he should get more when he turns in a performance like this.

Mark Kastelic: B

Even when everyone else fails to, Mark Kastelic always finds a way to energize the Bruins, which he tried to do during the first period by trading heavy punches with Marcus Foligno.

Kastelic and Foligno get in a merry-go-round of punches 🎠 pic.twitter.com/qfpRakYI1w — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 2, 2025

Anytime, from my standpoint, if there’s another guy in my shoes that fights and kind of gets the crowd and the people into it, it definitely is an energy boost for the team,” Kastelic said. “Hopefully, the guys felt that way.”

It didn’t seem like they did.