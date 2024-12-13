Bruins Road Trip Spinning Out Of Control With Loss To Kraken

The Boston Bruins veered off course with a disastrous loss to begin their five-game road trip and aren’t any closer to getting back on track after dropping their second straight game by the final of 5-1 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Boston had to play from behind beginning against Seattle.

The Kraken quickly jumped out to an early lead 24 seconds into the game when Oliver Bjorkstrand deflected a shot by Matty Beniers past on the power play after David Pastrnak took a double minor penalty for high sticking on the very first shift of the game.

Boston soon found itself back on the penalty kill and down by two soon after that when Tyler Johnson took a tripping penalty. The Bruins managed to kill the penalty itself, but just as Johnson stepped out of the penalty box, Jaden Schwartz put another goal on the board for the Kraken after a failed clearing attempt by Charlie McAvoy.

Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo had pretty much the entire net covered, except for a small space between his head and the crossbar that Schwartz lifted a backhand shot through for his eighth goal of the season.

It wasn’t until the Bruins gave themselves a chance to play at five-on-five that they actually got to playing their game. They controlled the 14:30 of the first period with a 14-2 advantage in shots on goal but were yet to solve Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer.

Seattle’s backup netminder made 33 saves, frustrating the Bruins as he robbed them on multiple high-danger chances.

Standing all alone in the low slot, Pastrnak had a point-blank chance after the Bruins won a battle for the puck behind the Kraken net, only for Grubauer to turn the attempt aside by getting barely enough on the shot with his blocker.

Pastrnak had another chance at Grubauer moments later on a breakaway but was unable to get a clean shot off as Seattle defenseman Brandon Montour broke up the play on the back check.

The one shot that made its way past Grubauer came from Brad Marchand.

As the Bruins crashed the crease, they nearly stuffed the puck into the back of the net, but Montour dove on top of it just as it was about to cross the goal line.

Boston was awarded a penalty shot that Marchand used to score his 12th goal of the season to make it 2-1 at 10:28 of the second period. The penalty shot goal was the seventh of Marchand’s career and gave Boston a bit of momentum heading into the final frame.

That, though, was smothered when Vince Dunn extended the Kraken’s lead to 3-1 at 3:07 of the third period. Seattle continued to pile on with a second goal from Bjorkstrand and an empty-net tally by Jared McCann for good measure. Korpisalo finished the night with 16 saves on 20 shots.

To add injury to insult, the Bruins played the final 28 minutes of Thursday’s game without center Elias Lindholm who was ruled out with an upper-body injury with his final shift of the night coming at 12:30 of the second period.

Through the first two games of their five-game road trip, the Bruins have been outscored by a combined margin of 13-2 and 8-0 in the third period, dropping their overall record to 15-13-3.

The road ahead only gets more treacherous for Boston as it heads towards Vancouver for a matchup with the Canucks on Saturday night.