Bruins Brief: Rangers Face Tampering Accusastions; Pastrnak Misses Practice

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Tuesday, December 10, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Pastrnak Misses Practice: David Pastrnak missed yesterday’s Bruins practice as a precautionary measure while dealing with an upper-body injury. However, interim head coach Joe Sacco did not confirm Pastrnak will be in the lineup for the Bruins tonight at he Winnipeg Jets, saying the team is “hopeful” he’s able to play. The Bruins did not bring an extra forward with them to begin their five-game road trip.

Sacco Shrugs Off Tortorella: Speaking of Sacco, he responded to the comments of Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella, who accused the Bruins of diving following their OT win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

“That’s not our group,” Sacco said. “That’s not our team, and that’s not how we play. That’s how I respond to that. That’s not what we’re about.”

Rangers Accused of ‘Soft Tampering’ by Sens Owner:

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer didn’t mention the New York Rangers by name, but it was pretty clear who he was talking about when he stated that rumors of trade interest in Brady Tkachuk could be considered “soft tampering.”

Andlauer’s comments were made in response to a report from Larry Brooks of the New York Post, stating the Rangers are interested in the Ottawa captain.

It’s not the first time that Tkachuk’s name has come up in NHL trade rumors, and it seems that Andlauer is getting fed up.

“Here’s my frustration: I talk about how I care for these players, and I care for their families — you make a commitment to a team for six, seven years, you set roots in the community, you’re part of this community, there’s a lot of pressure on these young men,” Andlauer said, via Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. “Yes, people might say they make millions of dollars, but the reality is there comes a responsibility with that.

“And when I see our captain, in the one year I’ve been here (as Senators owner), there’s been three separate occasions where there’s been fires we had to put out. I can tell you 100 percent there’s never actually been an ounce of discussion about Brady Tkachuk being anything other than an Ottawa Senator.”

The Rangers have been at the center of trade speculation for the last few weeks. They already dealt their captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks, and are believed to be interested in moving Chris Kreider as well.

Avalanche Trade For Blackwood, Bolster Goaltending:

The Colorado Avalanche continue to make trades to improve their goaltending.

After trading for netminder Scott Wedgewood last week in a deal with the Nashville Predators, the Avs acquired Mackenzie Blackwood from the San Jose Sharks on Monday. In return, Colorado sent San Jose goalie Alexandar Georgiev, forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a 2025 fifth-round draft pick and a 2026 second-round pick.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Red Wings: 6, Sabres: 5 (SO)

Canadiens: 3, Ducks: 2 (SO)

Blackhawks: 2, Rangers: 1

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Boston Bruins v. Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs v. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche v. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

San Jose Sharks v. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers v. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings v. New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary Flames v. Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning v. Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.

Minnesota Wild v. Utah Hockey Club, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues v. Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Florida Panthers v. Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

