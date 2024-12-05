EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Johnson Is Still Searching for Role and Voice with Bruins

The Boston Bruins had a quasi-reunion last night when they faced a Chicago Blackhawks team littered with several of their former players.

While the likes of Taylor Hall, Tyler Bertuzzi and Pat Maroon attended the party on behalf of the host Blackhawks, the Bruins came empty-handed, forgetting to bring one of their Chicago alums.

Tyler Johnson was scratched from the Bruins lineup last night and missed out on returning to Chicago as he’s still trying to find his role in Boston.

“You can’t come into the room right away and just take things over. That’s just not how it works,” Johnson told BHN last week. “You kind of have a feeling out process, and I definitely had that. That’s what kind of made my situation a little bit harder at the start of the season.”

Johnson waited months to debut for the Bruins. He first arrived in late August on a professional tryout contract just before the start of training camp, but it wasn’t until he signed a guaranteed deal in early November that he officially became part of the team.

“You’re sort of part of the team but not really part of the team,” said Johnson. “In practices, you’re sort of there, but not really. It was a lot of toeing the line the entire time up until I signed. There’s been a lot of, I don’t want to use hesitation, but just kind of trying to figure things out.”

Through eight games and a Bruin, Johnson is sitting on just two assists and has registered just five shots on goal. He hasn’t played poorly, but he hasn’t made much of an impact, either, while still actively trying to figure out how and where he fits into the lineup.

To make the adjustment even more difficult, just as Johnson was beginning to find his bearings, the Bruins made a coaching change, firing Jim Montgomery and naming Joe Sacco the interim replacement.

“Going through camp and stuff here, I was trying to learn a lot,” Johnson said. “Then Joe becomes coach and changes things a little bit, so it’s kind of like double. I guess, for me, I’m just using my experience. I’ve played in a lot of different systems and a lot of different ways, so I’m just trying to play the game. I think, in a way, it’s almost like you’re your worst enemy when you’re trying to think too much.”

For three straight games, Sacco has omitted Johnson from the lineup and doesn’t seem intent on making any changes now that the Bruins are riding their first winning streak of the season.

“It’s just the play of other people when they come in,” Sacco said. “He’s been fine. That’s the role that he’s in right now. He’s going to be in and out of the lineup at certain points during the year. It’s based on other people playing well.”

Johnson doesn’t deny that he could’ve supplied more in his chances to play. He also acknowledged having difficulty establishing his voice.

Despite Johnson being in the league for 13 years and winning two Stanley Cups along the way, the Bruins already have plenty of leadership in their locker room.

“Obviously, Marchand because he’s probably the guy that I’ve played against the most,” said Johnson. “He’s just got such a big voice. But then, like Charlie McAvoy or Coyle or Brandon Carlo, I didn’t realize how big of voices they have and how genuinely good people they are.”

But Johnson is not resigned to his current standing.

He came to Boston for a purpose. Even though he’s yet to figure out exactly what it is, he’s intent on finding it.

“There’s still a way to go,” Johnson said. “I’m still trying to find a little bit of the chemistry and trying to learn how each of us plays. I felt like this was going to be a good fit for me. I knew the culture, and I knew the way these guys play. I was accepting of that, and I was ready for it.”