Bruins Roll Through Blackhawks For Third Win In A Row

Usually, it’s the fierce winds that roll through the city of Chicago, but on Wednesday night, it was the Boston Bruins.

It took nearly two months, but the Bruins finally have their first official winning streak of the season after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 at United Center for their third win in a row

Brad Marchand and Morgan Geekie each had two goals in the win.

When the Bruins found themselves down 1-0 early on, Geekie evened the score at 12:17 of the first period by crashing the net and knocking in a puck that was loose in the crease after his initial shot leaked through Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek.

Marchand then put the Bruins in front at 2:58 of the middle frame when he collected a cross-ice feed from David Pastrnak and dropped to a knee as he fired a one-timer from the right face-off dot to put Boston ahead 2-1.

The advantage grew to 3-1 when Marchand struck again less than three minutes later as he tucked in a rebound for his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

With two goals against Chicago, Marchand now has two multi-goal games this season and 65 in his career.

Geekie doesn’t have nearly as many multi-goal games as Marchand, but he drew himself a little bit closer when he scored again on a breakaway, beating Mrazek clean for his fourth goal of the season at 5:02 of the third period.

Prior to Geekie’s second goal, Jason Dickinson brought the Blackhawks within one late in the middle frame as he snapped a wrist shot past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

That and a goal by Alex Vlasic just over a minute into the game were the only two pucks that made their way past Swayman, who finished the night with 20 saves on 22 shots for his eighth win of the season.

There seemed to be a pattern every time the Bruins added to their total.

While Marchand and Geekie took care of the actual scoring, each goal was set up by some combination of Pastrnak, Justin Brazeau, Mason Lohrei, and Jordan Oesterle, as all four finished the night with two assists.

As for the Bruins as a whole, they now find themselves with an overall record of 13-11-3 as they’re now 6-2-0 in their first eight games under the leadership of interim head coach Joe Sacco.

The Bruins next face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at TD Garden, with puck drop set for 1 p.m. EST.