Brad Marchand Burns Paul Bissonnette For Second Time In Less Than A Week

Brad Marchand is officially in Paul Bissonnette’s head.

After the Boston Bruins captain burned Bissonnette on Black Friday, the NHL on TNT panelist tried to exact revenge by suspending him from consideration for the “Mr. TNT” award on Wednesday night.

BREAKING: Brad Marchand has been SUSPENDED for a full season from the Mr. @NHL_On_TNT competition 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tF7BBgoLpH — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 5, 2024

But all it did was motivate Marchand, as he scored twice for the Bruins against the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-2 win.

With the game tied 1-1 in the middle frame, Marchand collected a feed from David Pastrnak and dropped to a knee as he fired a one-timer from the right face-off dot to put the Bruins up by one with his ninth goal of the season.

Marchand struck again three minutes later, tucking in a rebound with a backhand shot to put the Bruins ahead 3-1.

By scoring twice against Chicago, Marchand has the 65 multi-goal game of his career and two this season, with the first coming against the New York Islanders on Nov. 26.

Marchand now leads the Bruins with 10 goals this season, to go along with 10 assists for a total of 20 points.

At this point, Marchand is already well behind pace to take home the Art Ross Trophy this year. But those numbers should certainly make him worthy of taking home the “Mr. TNT” award for the second time in his career because he already owns Bissonnette as it is.