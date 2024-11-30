Nikita Zadorov And Evgeni Malkin Fined Maximum By NHL Dept. Of Player Safety

Nikita Zadorov has already faced plenty of discipline on the ice this season and now is receiving more from the league’s Department of Player Safety.

The Boston Bruins defenseman was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, on Saturday morning for his unsportsmanlike conduct against Evegni Malkin in a 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at TD Garden.

While sitting on the Bruins bench toward the end of the first period at TD Garden, Zadorov reached his stick out over the boards and jabbed Malkin, who was standing on the ice at the time, in the back.

In return, Malkin around and swung his stick toward the Bruins bench like a baseball bat, inciting a mele among several players between both teams.

Upon video review, Zadorov received a two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct and Malkin a minor penalty for slashing. Malkin also received a fine of $5,000 from the NHL Dept. of Player Safety on Saturday for his role in the incident.

After the game, Zadorov was asked if he had any previous history with Malkin.

“We’re old friends,” Zadorov said with a coy smile. “Yeah, sure. I’m not going to say more about that.”

With a total of 50 penalty minutes, Zadorov is tied for being the most penalized player in the league so far this year.

Zadorov, 29, is in his first season with the Bruins after signing a six-year contract as a free agent over the summer worth an average annual value of $5 million.

In 25 games, Zadorov has seven points with one goal and is a plus-one.