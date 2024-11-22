Bruins Brief: Kastelic Brings The Fight; Panthers Chirping

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Friday, November 22, and here are the top stories, news items and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

First Win Of The Joe Sacco Era: Joe Sacco achieved his first win as interim head coach of the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, leading them to a 1-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club at TD Garden.

“It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie to you, obviously,” Sacco said. “I think that to get our guys to get a win, too, was even more important to feel better about themselves. We went about the game tonight with a business-like approach. We had a couple of individuals that really brought some energy to our group tonight and lifted the bench at certain moments during the game. It was a good effort all around from our guys. They really dug in.”

Elias Lindholm had the lone goal for the Bruins, snapping an 18-game scoring drought on the power play in the second period, while Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves for his second shutout of the season. Check out the key Bruins takeaways.

Kastelic Brings The Fight: They won’t show up in the official box score, but two fights from Mark Kastelic were the catalyst behind the Bruins breaking a three-game losing streak on Thursday.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Bruins: 1, Utah Hockey Club: 0

Blackhawks: 3, Panthers: 1

Blue Jackets: 7, Lightning: 6 (OT)

Red Wings: 2, Islanders: 1

Golden Knights: 3, Senators: 2

Devils: 4, Hurricanes: 2

Flames: 3, Rangers: 2

Avalanche: 2, Capitals: 1

Blues: 3, Sharks: 2 (SO)

Wild: 5, Oilers: 3

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Winnipeg Jets v. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres v. Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

